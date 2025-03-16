‘Heroic’ crew of North Sea crash ship triggered crucial fire-fighting system

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The “heroic” crew of a US oil tanker struck in the North Sea triggered a crucial fire-fighting system before abandoning ship.

Thanks to their efforts, only one of the Stena Immaculate’s cargo tanks containing jet fuel was damaged, Crowley, the maritime company managing the Stena Immaculate, has said.

A salvage team has confirmed that 17,515 barrels of the 220,000 being carried have been lost, Crowley said.

“The Coastguard position remains that there continues to be no cause for concern for pollution from the tanker,” a statement added.

Container ship Solong struck the Stena Immaculate off the east coast of Yorkshire on Monday morning and a fire on the tanker burned for three days after the incident.

A sailor from the container ship is missing and presumed dead.

“The third-party salvage team has confirmed that damage resulting from the container ship Solong striking the Stena Immaculate was limited to one cargo tank containing Jet-A1 fuel and one ballast tank containing sea water,” the statement said.

“At the time of the allision, the Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of Jet-A1 fuel.

“Based on an assessment by the salvage team, it has been confirmed that 17,515 barrels of Jet-A1 fuel have been lost due to the impact and fire. The remaining cargo and bunkers are secure.”

Cal Hayden, vice president of Crowley said: “Before being forced to abandon ship, the crew had the dedication and presence of mind to ensure fire monitors were active in order to provide boundary cooling water to the adjacent cargo tanks.

“Their heroic action limited damage to only the cargo tanks impacted due to the allision.

“We remain fully committed to supporting the UK response to the striking of the Stena Immaculate and any environmental remediation.”

The salvage process is ongoing, the maritime company said.

The Solong’s captain, Vladimir Motin, 59, of Primorsky, St Petersburg, Russia, appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

He will appear at the Old Bailey on April 14.