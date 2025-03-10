Watch live aerials after oil tanker and cargo ship collide in North Sea
Watch live aerials over the North Sea after an oil tanker collided with a cargo vessel off the coast of Yorkshire on Monday, 10 March.
At least 30 casualties have been brought ashore after the incident involving the US-flagged Stena Immaculate tanker and Portuguese-registered container ship Solong.
The crew of the Stena Immaculate tanker are “safe and accounted for” after jet fuel was released during the crash, Crowley, which manages the vessel, has said.
Lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter were called to the collision in the Humber Estuary just before 10am.
A spokesperson for the Marine Accident Investigation Branch said it has deployed investigators to Grimsby.
According to the ship tracking tool Vesselfinder, the American tanker was at anchor when it collided with the Portuguese-flagged ship.
