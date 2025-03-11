No evidence of foul play in North Sea ship collision, says minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There is “no evidence to suggest” foul play in the collision of two vessels in the North Sea, a minister has said.

Transport minister Mike Kane told MPs “something did go terribly wrong” to cause the crash between cargo ship the Solong and tanker the Stena Immaculate.

He also said “as it currently stands, no sign of pollution from vessels is observed at this time” and the “working assumption” is one crew member from the container ship has died.

The maritime company managing Stena Immaculate, Crowley, said the vessel was struck by Solong while anchored off the coast of Hull, causing “multiple explosions” on board and an unknown quantity of Jet A-1 fuel to be released.

Crowley said Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel in 16 segregated cargo tanks when it was struck, and at least one tank “was ruptured”.

The tanker was operating as part of the US government’s Tanker Security Programme, a group of commercial vessels that can be contracted to carry fuel for the military when needed.

During a statement on the collision in the Commons, shadow transport minister Jerome Mayhew said “early investigations do not point to foul play”, but asked if the minister would “commit to remain vigilant, to ensure that any indications of foul play are carefully investigated?”.

He added: “It is clear that something went terribly wrong in the handling of these two vessels.

“We will support the minister in whatever action is needed to ensure the highest standards of safety on the high seas.”

Mr Kane said: “Something did go terribly wrong, he is exactly right, and my thoughts and prayers are with the missing sailor’s family, the company has been informed, and his next of kin are being informed.

“We will do everything to recover the body of the mariner. In a recent debate around emergency response services, we know that lives are lost at sea, but some succour and comfort is given to the fact that rescue services often bring people’s loved ones back to them for proper funeral and burial.

“Whether there was foul play, I think is speculation. There is no evidence to suggest that at the moment.”

There were fears Solong was carrying sodium cyanide, but shipping company Ernst Russ, which manages the vessel, said that was not the case.

Four empty containers on board that “previously contained the hazardous chemical” will “continue to be monitored”, it added.

Conservative MP for New Forest East Sir Julian Lewis said: “Is it not extraordinary that there is such uncertainty as to whether or not so deadly a cargo as sodium cyanide was being carried on one of the vessels?

“And given that he says tugs might have to intervene to prevent the vessel running aground on the shores of this country, has he considered that if the fire is too dangerous for the tugs to approach, a role for the Royal Navy might be necessary under those extreme circumstances?”

Mr Kane replied: “We do have the maritime skills to transport all sorts of hazardous substances if need be to our island nation. We have the skills, and we have the people, and we have the ports and we have the shipping lines to do it.

“I ask (Sir Julian) not to speculate on what was contained upon the Solong because it has not been established. There have been multiple press reports either way. Once I know for sure, I will inform the House appropriately.”

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has confirmed air quality at ground level is “currently within normal levels for the weather conditions”, and the UK Health Security Agency has advised any public health risk on shore is “currently deemed to be very low”.

Green Party MP Ellie Chowns (North Herefordshire) said “surely the insurance industry ought to know” what cargo was carried on the Solong, as she asked about tackling pollution from the ships.

She said: “I understand this incident may have taken place in or close to two marine protected areas (MPAs), are those MPAs affected? What is the plan for cleaning them up?

“He mentioned that pollution measures are in waiting but not implemented because the priority is reducing fire, but the Stena Immaculate, I understand, is no longer burning, and that is the one with the hundreds of thousands of tonnes of fuel oil. What measures are being taken to tackle the pollution now because speed is of the essence?”

Mr Kane replied: “We’ve got assets to measure the pollution in place now, those assets are being deployed where it’s safe to deploy them, they will be deployed, but the priority still remains to get the fire out on the Solong.”