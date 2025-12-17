Reeves’s rejection of North Sea job cuts claim a ‘new low’, say Flynn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s rejection of claims 1,000 jobs are being lost in the North Sea every month has been described as a “new low”.

Ms Reeves was quizzed on the claims – which were made as a result of analysis from Robert Gordon University expert Professor Paul de Leeuw – by journalists during a visit to Grangemouth on Wednesday.

Asked if she believes that level of job loss is the reality in the North Sea, the Chancellor said: “No, I don’t.”

The comments angered SNP Westminster leader – and Aberdeen South MP – Stephen Flynn, who said: “The sight of a Labour Chancellor denying expert evidence to justify Labour’s destruction of Scottish jobs is a new low.

“The so-called party of working people has unions, experts and workers pleading with them to end Labour’s tax on Scotland’s energy, but instead they’re ploughing ahead with job losses on an industrial scale.

“One thousand jobs are being lost every month and if the Chancellor had any substance she would look the families of workers made redundant in Aberdeen in the eye and explain the actions of her Labour Government.”

Scottish Conservative energy spokesman Douglas Lumsden also criticised the Chancellor’s response, claiming she is “in total denial” over the scale of the issue in the north east of Scotland.

“Workers will be furious that she is so detached from reality that she cannot accept the damage that is being done by her reckless decision to keep the windfall tax in place,” he said.

“Alongside the SNP, both of Scotland’s governments are killing 1,000 oil and gas jobs every month with their hostile policies and failure to support new projects in the North Sea.

“She should have used this visit to apologise for her recent Budget instead of rejecting figures out of hand.”