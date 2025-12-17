Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Reeves’s rejection of North Sea job cuts claim a ‘new low’, say Flynn

The Chancellor said she does not believe 1,000 jobs are being lost every month in the oil and gas sector.

The SNP Westminster leader spoke after the Chancellor’s comments (PA)
The SNP Westminster leader spoke after the Chancellor’s comments (PA) (PA Wire)

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s rejection of claims 1,000 jobs are being lost in the North Sea every month has been described as a “new low”.

Ms Reeves was quizzed on the claims – which were made as a result of analysis from Robert Gordon University expert Professor Paul de Leeuw – by journalists during a visit to Grangemouth on Wednesday.

Asked if she believes that level of job loss is the reality in the North Sea, the Chancellor said: “No, I don’t.”

The comments angered SNP Westminster leader – and Aberdeen South MP – Stephen Flynn, who said: “The sight of a Labour Chancellor denying expert evidence to justify Labour’s destruction of Scottish jobs is a new low.

“The so-called party of working people has unions, experts and workers pleading with them to end Labour’s tax on Scotland’s energy, but instead they’re ploughing ahead with job losses on an industrial scale.

“One thousand jobs are being lost every month and if the Chancellor had any substance she would look the families of workers made redundant in Aberdeen in the eye and explain the actions of her Labour Government.”

Scottish Conservative energy spokesman Douglas Lumsden also criticised the Chancellor’s response, claiming she is “in total denial” over the scale of the issue in the north east of Scotland.

“Workers will be furious that she is so detached from reality that she cannot accept the damage that is being done by her reckless decision to keep the windfall tax in place,” he said.

“Alongside the SNP, both of Scotland’s governments are killing 1,000 oil and gas jobs every month with their hostile policies and failure to support new projects in the North Sea.

“She should have used this visit to apologise for her recent Budget instead of rejecting figures out of hand.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in