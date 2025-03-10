Birds and seals at risk from North Sea crash, charity says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The North Sea collision between an oil tanker and a container ship has sparked concerns for local bird populations, according to wildlife authorities.

Jet fuel carried by the Stena Immaculate tanker was released when it was hit by the Solong on Monday morning, with multiple explosions on board the Stena and flames surrounding the crash site.

Martin Slater, director of operations at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said pollution could potentially be “devastating” to the Humber estuary with birds and seals at risk.

He said: “Our thoughts are with everyone on the ships and the rescue crews. This is obviously a very worrying incident and we’re following developments closely, including waiting to see if there is any pollution into the North Sea from this incident.

“East Yorkshire’s coast is home to protected and significant colonies of seabirds including puffins, razorbills, gannets and kittiwakes. Many birds are gathering offshore on the sea ahead of the nesting season. There are significant numbers of Atlantic grey seals in the area, many rearing this year’s young, as well as porpoises and other cetaceans around Spurn.

“If pollution spillage enters the Humber, this could potentially be devasting for the wildlife of the estuary, including important fish stocks and tens of thousands of overwintering and migrating birds who use the mud flats.”

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds said the crash was close to the biggest gannet colony in England and warned a leak could be “lethal” to seabirds.

Dave O’Hara, senior site manager at RSPB Bempton Cliffs, said: “As details continue to emerge, our first thoughts are for the safety of everyone on board and those responding to this incident.

“The East Coast is home to internationally important populations of seabirds.

“The incident is also close to Bempton Cliffs, home to the biggest gannet colony in England.

“Naturally, we are extremely concerned about the potential for a leak from the tanker as oil pollution can seriously damage habitats and be lethal to seabirds.

“We are keeping a close eye on this situation and will work with the relevant marine authorities as is needed.”

Wildlife authorities have stated they will not intervene in the rescue efforts until all the mariners are accounted for.

A spokesperson for Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary said efforts to protect wildlife would not interfere with emergency services’ efforts at the scene.

The spokesperson said: “We’ve explained to everyone that the top priority is human life.

“In regards to wildlife services, everyone just has to sit tight.”

Emergency measures are in place for any injured birds that wash ashore in the coming days, which may include euthanizing animals if their injuries are severe.

The spokesperson went on: “Hopefully, the effect on wildlife will be minimal, but there is an emergency contingency plan in place if lots of oiled birds wash up.

“A large triage of tents will be set up – we do not know where yet because we have to take into consideration the tidal changes.

“Birds will be transported, recorded, washed and may even have to be euthanized – it’s worth noting that the area is an Avian Influenza Area.

“We have a large network ready to go.”