Firefighters at scene for third day after industrial estate blaze

Firefighters remain at the scene of a blaze which broke out on an industrial estate on Tuesday, leaving six people needing hospital treatment.

Six fire engines went to Blairlinn industrial estate in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, when the alarm was raised at 2.35pm on April 1 and found a single-storey building “well alight”.

Police said six men, aged between 20 and 66, were taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service for treatment, with none of the injuries described as life-threatening.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said two of the men suffered burns while four were treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews remained at the scene throughout Wednesday and two appliances were still there at 6.30am on Thursday dampening down the area.

Police Scotland said an investigation will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of the fire.

People in the Greenfaulds area of Cumbernauld were advised to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows shut because of smoke as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Moock Environmental Solutions, which recycles toner cartridges, described the blaze at its premises as “devastating”.

In a statement, the company said: “We would like to thank everyone that responded, specifically to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service for their prompt assistance.

“Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of all of those affected.”