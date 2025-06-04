Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Third teenager charged over death of 16-year-old

Kayden Moy was found seriously injured on Irvine beach in North Ayrshire last month and died in hospital.

Pa Scotland Reporter
Wednesday 04 June 2025 13:48 EDT
A third teenager has been charged in connection with the death of 16-year-old Kayden Moy following a disturbance on Irvine beach on May 17 (Police Scotland/PA)
A third teenager has been charged in connection with the death of 16-year-old Kayden Moy following a disturbance on Irvine beach on May 17 (Police Scotland/PA) (PA Media)

A third teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a 16-year-old following reports of a disturbance on a beach.

Kayden Moy, from East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, was found seriously injured on Irvine beach in North Ayrshire after police were called to the area at about 6.45pm on May 17.

He was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock where he died a short time later.

Police said on Wednesday a 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is to appear in court in due course.

Two 17-year-old youths appeared in court on separate days last month charged with murder following the incident.

Neither entered a plea at that time.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in