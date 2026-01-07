‘Pivotal moment’ for UUP as nominations officially open for next leader

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “pivotal moment” has been reached for the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) as nominations officially open to find its next leader.

Current leader Mike Nesbitt announced earlier this month that he intends to step down to allow a new leader to take the UUP into the next Assembly elections, expected to take place next year.

He also signalled an intention to retire after the current Assembly term.

The party’s current deputy leader, Robbie Butler, and North Antrim MLA Jon Burrows are believed to be in contention to succeed Mr Nesbitt.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, and the party’s sole female MLA, Diana Armstrong has been mooted to become the next deputy leader.

On Wednesday the UUP announced it has formally commenced its leadership transition process.

In a statement the party said Mr Nesbitt will remain as leader until an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Saturday January 31, at which members will elect a new leader and deputy leader jointly.

Nominations for both positions are currently open, and set to close on January 15.

Two internal, members-only hustings events will allow prospective candidates to engage directly with the membership.

Ulster Unionist Party chairman Lord Elliott described it as a “pivotal moment for our party”.

“By implementing a clear and collaborative leadership transition process, we are ensuring that our next chapter is guided by constructive and dynamic dialogue,” he said.

Mr Nesbitt, a former broadcast journalist, had previously been party leader between between 2012 and 2017 but quit following a difficult Assembly election result.

He is the first person to lead the party twice.

The party had a succession of leaders in between his tenures, including the current South Antrim MP Robin Swann from 2017 to 2019, Royal Navy veteran and current South Antrim MLA Steve Aiken from 2019 to 2021 and Army veteran and current Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie from 2021 to 2024.