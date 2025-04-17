William and Kate to miss royals’ Easter service for family time in Norfolk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince and Princess of Wales are to miss the Easter Sunday service to spend time with their children in Norfolk.

William and Kate have decided not to join the King and Queen and other members of the royal family at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, this weekend, the Mirror reported.

A source told the newspaper: “They are choosing to spend time together as a family before the children go back to school.”

The prince, a future head of the Church of England, told his father the King of his plans for the remainder of the Easter holidays with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Mirror said.

The Waleses missed the annual service last year after Kate, who is now in remission, was diagnosed with cancer.

Charles and Camilla will attend the traditional Easter Mattins service in the 15th century chapel in Berkshire.

William and Kate have a country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate.

In a video last year revealing the princess had completed her chemotherapy, the Wales family were shown enjoying the Norfolk countryside, walking through woods and playing on the beach.

Kate has told how she has a “spiritual” connection with nature which gives her peace in a busy world, and how the natural world was her family’s “sanctuary” over the past year.

Charles’s Easter Sunday appearance last year was his first major public one following his own cancer diagnosis.

He was applauded by the crowds as he greeted well-wishers who urged him to “keep going strong”.