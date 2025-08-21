Nominees for Edinburgh Comedy Awards announced

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Organisers of the Edinburgh Comedy Awards have revealed the shortlist for two major prizes.

Now celebrating their 45th year at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, a panel chaired by Sam Bryant considered more than 500 shows, amounting to more than 1,200 viewings, to choose the nominees for the Taffner Family best comedy show and the DLT Entertainment best newcomer.

Topics explored by the shortlisted shows include gender identity, grief, sexuality, health and relationships.

The shows nominated for the Taffner Family best comedy show gong are: Dan Tiernan: All In; Ed Night: Your Old Mucker; Ian Smith: Foot Spa Half Empty; John Tothill: This Must Be Heaven; Katie Norris: Go West, Old Maid; Sam Jay: We The People; Sam Nicoresti: Baby Doomer; and Creepy Boys: SLUGS.

Nominees for the DLT Entertainment best newcomer award are: Ada and Bron: The Origin Of Love; Ayoade Bamgboye: Swings And Roundabouts; Elouise Eftos: Australia’s First Attractive Comedian; Kate Owens: Cooking With Kathryn; Molly McGuinness: Slob; Roger O’Sullivan: Fekken; Toussaint Douglass: Accessible Pigeon Material.

Nica Burns, director of the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, said: “2025 is another outstanding year of great comedy. Many of those shortlisted will be the stars of tomorrow. It is going to be a very exciting race to find the eventual winners with two brilliant lists of nominees for the Taffner Family best comedy show and the DLT Entertainment best newcomer, which this year is female-led.

“The performers nominated cover a huge amount of topics, with acts from three continents giving diverse perspectives.”

Mr Bryant, Audible’s director of original content, said: “The landscape of comedy is expanding, with audio now playing a huge part in how comedians build their profiles and connect with audiences.

“It’s a thrilling moment where the live Fringe stage sits alongside podcasts and digital platforms as stepping stones in a comedian’s career.

“The Edinburgh Comedy Awards have always been a launchpad for the next generation of talent, and that role feels more important than ever.

“Our panel and scouts dedicated themselves to the process, seeing more than 1,200 hours of comedy across the festival, to ensure that this year’s shortlists reflect the breadth of voices, styles and opportunities shaping the future of the art form.”

The 45th Edinburgh Comedy Awards ceremony takes place on Saturday.