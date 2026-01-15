I have nothing to hide but don’t know if I want to release tax return – Offord

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK’s leader in Scotland has said he has “nothing to hide” but does not know if he will release his tax return.

Malcolm Offord – a multi-millionaire former Tory minister – was appointed to the job by Nigel Farage at a press conference in Fife on Thursday.

But Mr Offord, who signed a letter retiring from the House of Lords at the Kirkcaldy event, said he had paid “every penny” of tax required of him in his working life, while also refusing to divulge his net worth.

“No, I want to think about that,” he said on releasing his tax returns.

“Because it’s a private matter, it shouldn’t necessarily be put out in the public domain – certain things are private.

“What I can tell you, is that over all the years, from the very first job I had at Aulds bakers in Greenock, I have paid every penny of tax.

“I’ve got nothing to hide, but the question is, do I want to put it out there? I don’t know.”

Pushed on why he will not commit to their publication when other Scottish politicians have done so, Mr Farage stepped in, saying others deciding to release their tax affairs “doesn’t make it right”.

“I’m not publishing mine, or my inside leg or many other private things,” the Reform UK leader said.

Challenged by journalists after the event on his net worth, Mr Offord refused to divulge it.

“For a start, it’s not something you just pluck out of thin air, because assets are not necessarily easily valued,” he said.

Pushed on whether his wealth means he is not able to understand the plight of regular people, the soon-to-be former lord said: “That’s really patronising isn’t it?

“I come from a completely normal background, I go to work everyday with completely normal people, I go camping with normal people, my family still live in Greenock – I live a normal life.

“It’s very patronising to say I don’t know about the cost-of-living crisis when I talk to people who are suffering with it every day.”

Reports suggest Mr Offord owns a £1.6 million mansion with a private jetty near Loch Lomond, which he purchased without a mortgage.