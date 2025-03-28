Farage distances himself from Trump approach to Ukraine ceasefire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has sought to distance himself from Donald Trump’s approach to Ukraine, saying the US president risks turning Vladimir Putin “into a winner”.

The Reform UK leader told the BBC’s Today programme he “would not be 100% with where (Mr Trump’s) team is right now” as the US appears to be withdrawing support from Kyiv.

Earlier this week, the US appeared to signal an intention to ease sanctions on Russia amid ongoing attempts to secure a ceasefire.

Reports have also suggested that the US is pushing for a new deal with Kyiv that would give America control over Ukrainian minerals and energy assets.

Asked what he would say to Mr Trump about his approach to Ukraine, Mr Farage said: “It’s quite right to aim for peace, but we can’t have a peace that turns Putin into a winner, so I would not be 100% with where his team is right now, absolutely not.”

Ukraine has proved a difficult issue for Mr Farage, who has previously accused the West of provoking the Russian invasion and following Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea said Mr Putin was “actually on our side” when it came to “the real threat” of Islamic extremism.

Challenged over his previous comments, Mr Farage told the BBC: “There’s no point looking back then, we are where we are now.

“We want a peace deal, surely everybody wants a peace deal, but it needs to be equitable. Right at the moment, it appears Russia is getting far too much.”

Although Moscow agreed to pause hostilities in the Black Sea earlier this week, attempts to secure an end to attacks on each side’s energy facilities have floundered.

Russia also continues to reject calls for an unconditional ceasefire proposed by the US and agreed to by Ukraine.