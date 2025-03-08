Rupert Lowe asks Nigel Farage to ‘have dinner’ after Reform UK suspension

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rupert Lowe has asked Nigel Farage to “have dinner” with him after he lost the Reform UK whip following allegations of threatening violence towards the party chairman.

The party reported the Great Yarmouth MP to the police, and Scotland Yard has said a complaint of “verbal threats” made on Thursday about an alleged incident last December was being assessed by officers.

Reform also said it had received evidence of “serious bullying” and “derogatory” remarks made about women in the MP’s offices, with two separate staffers said to have made allegations.

In a message on X on Saturday morning, Mr Lowe pressed concerns about communication in the party, and said: “I can only smash my head against a brick wall for so long”.

He asked party leader Mr Farage to “resolve this in a manner that our members and the country would expect”.

“I am going to now repeat publicly an invitation that I have extended to Nigel Farage in private multiple times over many months,” Mr Lowe said.

“Every offer has been refused or ignored.

“Please, let’s have dinner and resolve this in a manner that our members, and the country, would expect.”

In the Reform statement released on Friday afternoon, Mr Lowe was accused of having “on at least two occasions made threats of physical violence” to party chairman Zia Yusuf.

Mr Lowe denied the claims, describing the statement as “vexatious” and saying the complaint to police “obviously went in just after I asked reasonable questions of Reform’s leadership”.

Reform confirmed that Mr Lowe had lost the whip.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said on Friday: “On Thursday 6 March we received an allegation of verbal threats made by a 67-year-old man on Friday 13 December.

“Officers are carrying out an assessment of the allegations to determine what further action may be required.”

It comes after internal splits within the right-wing party, which has five MPs, opened up on Thursday as Mr Lowe told the Daily Mail that Reform remains a “protest party led by the Messiah” under Mr Farage.

Asked whether the former Ukip leader had the potential to become prime minister, as his supporters have suggested, Mr Lowe said: “It’s too early to know whether Nigel will deliver the goods.

“He can only deliver if he surrounds himself with the right people.”

On Friday, Mr Lowe pointed to the timing of the complaint, describing the move as a “malicious attempt to drag my name through the mud”.

“A complete inability to accept even the most mild constructive criticism without such a malicious reaction is not effective leadership,” he said.