Reform and Tories insist there is no plan for merger before next election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK and the Tories have insisted they have no plans for an agreement or merger ahead of the next election.

Reform donors told the Financial Times that Nigel Farage expects his party to join with or make a deal with the Tories.

A deal would eliminate the rival party on the political right and boost Reform’s chances in the polls, the paper said.

One of those who spoke to the FT said Mr Farage had described such an agreement as “inevitable” but that it would take some time because he was wary over making a pact between the two.

But a Reform UK source insisted the report was not true, and pointed to Mr Farage’s own words in the FT.

“Sometimes people hear what they want to. After next May the Conservatives will no longer be a national party,” Mr Farage said.

“I would never do a deal with a party that I do not trust. No deals, just a reverse takeover.”

A Conservative spokesman said: “Under Kemi Badenoch’s leadership the Conservatives will not be considering any deals or pacts. Reform want higher welfare spending and to cosy up to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.

“Only the Conservatives have the team, the plan and the backbone to deliver.”

Mr Farage has sought to win over voters from the Conservatives, suggesting the party can no longer be trusted after 14 years in power.

Prominent ex-Tory figures have flocked to Reform, with former minister Jonathan Gullis among the most recent reported to have defected.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Nigel Farage isn’t even hiding it any more – he’s happy for failed Tories to prop up his party, whether they choose to join Reform or not.

“The Conservatives broke public services and hammered family finances. They and Reform would inflict Tory austerity on Britain all over again, meaning savage cuts to local schools and hospitals.

“This shady backroom plot will send a shiver down the spine of people up and down the country, and shows you simply can’t trust Nigel Farage. Only Labour is focused on cutting the cost of living for families, reducing NHS waiting lists and bringing down the national debt.”