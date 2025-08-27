Northern Ireland will not be at forefront of Reform’s plans – Farage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland will “not be at the forefront” of actions by a Reform UK government to deal with immigration, Nigel Farage has said.

Mr Farage responded to criticism of earlier remarks that he would “renegotiate” the Good Friday Agreement so it removes reference to the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) by stating that anything to do with Northern Ireland “takes years and years to solve”.

SDLP leader Claire Hanna had criticised his comments as “empty slogans” while DUP MP Sammy Wilson said his plans were “essential” for the UK.

Mr Farage has long supported leaving the ECHR, and he said on Tuesday the Good Friday Agreement could be “renegotiated” to remove references to the convention.

The 1998 Agreement largely ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland and led to the establishment of the Stormont powersharing Assembly.

It was backed by referendums on both sides of the Irish border.

Speaking in Broxburn, West Lothian on Wednesday, the Reform leader conceded that the Northern Ireland situation is “deeply complex”.

He said: “And I made great reference to that yesterday when I gave that speech and answered questions at Oxford Airport.

“And we understand that, you know, what Blair did was to write the ECHR into absolutely everything.

“It was sort of his way of making sure we were embedded into the European Union for eternity.

“So yes, there is tidying up to be done.”

He added: “And I did say yesterday very, very clearly, we would not be starting with Northern Ireland.

“That is something, as history shows us, anything to do with Northern Irish or Irish politics often takes years and years to solve, so that will not be at the forefront of what we do.”

Mr Farage’s plans include leaving the ECHR and replacing the Human Rights Act with a British Bill of Rights, which would only apply to British citizens and those who have a legal right to live in the UK.

But Ms Hanna said the ECHR underpins the Good Friday Agreement.

She said: “Every few years, right-wing politicians in Britain roll out some supposed ‘big fix’ to complex issues, usually immigration, and every time it collapses under scrutiny.

“We saw it with Michael Gove and Suella Braverman, and now Nigel Farage is pushing another baseless plan that delivers nothing.

“Worse still, DUP politicians here are rushing to line up behind Farage in their latest attempt to undermine the Good Friday Agreement.

“The Agreement belongs to the people of this island.

“It is not Nigel Farage’s to tear up, nor any other British politician’s.

“Farage has never had any interest in Northern Ireland and when things get difficult, he will drop Northern Ireland in a heartbeat rather than spend years painstakingly negotiating with Dublin.”

Ms Hanna added: “When there is a real prospect that someone like Nigel Farage could potentially be a future prime minister it is perfectly rational that greater urgency is placed on our constitutional future and makes the case clearer than ever for preparing for a new Ireland.”

Mr Wilson said what the Reform UK leader is suggesting over the ECHR is “essential” for the UK.

He also claimed the previous Conservative government had already “tossed aside” elements of the Good Friday Agreement in agreeing to post-Brexit trading arrangements with the EU.

Mr Wilson told the BBC: “He (Mr Farage) has indicated one of the problems, in so much of domestic law, not just the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, the ECHR is embedded and he is going to have to untangle that.

“But if the government has a sufficient majority it can do whatever it wants.

“I think he overestimates the problems with the Belfast Agreement because it was torn up by a government which did have a majority and the key principles of the Belfast Agreement, namely the consent principle when it comes to controversial legislation in the Assembly, was simply tossed aside and the assurance that there would be no constitutional change for Northern Ireland without cross-community agreement was tossed aside as well.”

Mr Wilson said Mr Farage is someone who “gets it” over problems caused by immigration.

He said: “We can’t continue to ignore the facts and the facts are that right across Europe, countries are closing their borders because they’re finding that illegal immigration is overwhelming their economies and causing societal problems.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has said any plans to change the Good Friday Agreement are “dangerously irresponsible”.

Reform UK describes its “operation restoring justice” as a five-year emergency programme to detain and deport illegal migrants and deter future arrivals that the party would enact if elected to government.

As well as leaving the ECHR, the party also pledged to scale up detention capacity for asylum seekers to 24,000 and secure migrant returns deals with countries like Afghanistan, Eritrea and Iran.

The party said it would seek to deport 600,000 asylum seekers in its first parliament.