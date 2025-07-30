Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Nigel Farage under investigation by parliamentary standards commissioner

The Reform UK leader is being investigated over a possible break of rule five, which relates to registration of an interest.

Caitlin Doherty
Wednesday 30 July 2025 08:13 EDT
Party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a Reform UK press conference in Royal Horseguards Hotel, London (James Manning/PA)
Party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a Reform UK press conference in Royal Horseguards Hotel, London (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Nigel Farage is under investigation by the parliamentary standards watchdog over a potential breach of the MP’s code of conduct.

The parliamentary commissioner for standards, Daniel Greenberg, opened an investigation on Monday, according to the Parliament website.

A spokesperson for Mr Farage said: “Following a complaint from a member of the House of Lords, the Commissioner for Standards is doing his job.”

According to the MP’s code of conduct, rule five requires that new members should register their interests and and benefits they received in the 12 months before entering Parliament within one month of being elected.

It also says that MPs must register any changes to their interests.

It says: “Members must fulfil conscientiously the requirements of the House in respect of the registration of interests in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests.

“New Members must register all their current financial interests, and any registrable benefits (other than earnings) received in the 12 months before their election within one month of their election, and Members must register any change in those registrable interests within 28 days.”

