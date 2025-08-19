Reform UK-led council serving ‘plate of chaos’ as deputy leader leaves role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Reform UK-led county council is serving a “plate of chaos” as its 22-year-old deputy leader has been removed after three months in the position, the leader of the opposition has said.

Joseph Boam, who was elected as a Reform councillor for Leicestershire County Council in May, is also no longer cabinet lead member for adult social care and communities, the leader of the Leicestershire Conservatives Deborah Taylor said in a social media post.

Mr Boam, who is councillor for Whitwick in North West Leicestershire, said in a statement on social media: “Despite the recent news, nothing’s changed, I’ll keep fighting for Whitwick at County Hall and doing everything I can to help get a Reform UK government and Nigel Farage as our next prime minister.”

It is currently unclear why Mr Boam no longer holds the two positions in the council.

The leader of the main opposition to the authority, Ms Taylor, said in a statement released on social media that the Reform-led council is delivering a “shambles”.

She said: “The Reform Administration at Leicestershire County Council has lacked leadership and direction from the very start.

“So it comes as no surprise to us that Cllr Joseph Boam has been shown the door after just three months as Deputy Leader of Leicestershire County Council and Cabinet Lead Member for Adults.

“Frankly, he was wholly unqualified for such a critical role and lacked the experience or judgment to bring anything of value to the position.

“Adult Social Care and Communities is one of the most important and challenging portfolios in local government.

“It requires steady hands, long-term commitment and a depth of understanding.

“What it has been given instead is instability, poor judgment, and revolving-door appointments.

“At a time when Leicestershire needs stability, vision, and experienced leadership more than ever, residents are being served a plate of chaos.

“Reform promised change, what they’re delivering is a shambles.”

A Reform UK source said: “Joseph deserves thanks for his role in helping to establish the Reform Group at Leicestershire County Council and we wish him well as he moves into a new role where he will continue to support the group’s efforts at County Hall.”

Ms Taylor said in a video posted on social media on Monday that the leader of the Reform-led county council, Dan Harrison, had “sacked” Mr Boam over the weekend.

Reform won 25 out of the 55 seats on the council and formed a minority administration after the local elections in May, taking control from the Conservatives.

Mr Boam was not the youngest Reform councillor with a senior county council position, as 19-year-old George Finch is currently the leader of Warwickshire County Council.