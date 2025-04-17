Rupert Lowe says he has instructed solicitors to begin defamation claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rupert Lowe has said he has instructed solicitors to begin defamation claims against Reform UK’s leader, chief whip and party chairman.

The MP for Great Yarmouth issued a statement on Thursday calling on Nigel Farage, Lee Anderson and Zia Yusuf to retract “fake allegations” against him, and said he would otherwise begin High Court proceedings.

It comes after Mr Lowe was suspended as a Reform MP last month, when the party issued a statement detailing allegations of bullying in the MP’s offices and accusations of threats of physical violence towards the party chairman, which he denies.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Lowe said Reform’s March comments had “caused serious harm” to his reputation.

He added: “I have today instructed my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to send letters of claim to Reform’s leader and director Nigel Farage, Mr Anderson and Mr Yusuf asserting claims for defamation.

“I call on the party, Mr Farage, Mr Anderson and Mr Yusuf to do the right thing and retract these false allegations. In the event that they are unwilling to do so it is my intention to issue High Court proceedings.

“Whilst I have no desire to litigate, I will do what is necessary to ensure my reputation is restored.”

Reform UK did not immediately comment.

In March the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into “an allegation of a series of verbal threats made by a 67-year-old man”.