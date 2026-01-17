Kemi Badenoch dismisses Reform’s May defection deadline for Tories

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch has suggested Reform UK have set a deadline for Tory MPs to defect because they fear no one else will join them, after she lost frontbencher Robert Jenrick to the party this week.

Mr Jenrick’s sudden defection came hours after Mrs Badenoch dismissed him as shadow justice secretary and suspended him from the Conservative Party, accusing him of plotting to jump ship to Reform.

Nigel Farage and his head of policy Zia Yusuf have indicated May 7 would be a cut-off point for admitting Conservative defectors to their party.

Asked if she would be on high alert for MPs potentially seeking to switch sides ahead of the date, which is when crucial local elections take place, the opposition leader told the Press Association: “I think people should be wondering why they set that deadline.

“Perhaps they’re worried that they’re not going to get anyone anymore.

“But to be honest, this is a distraction from the serious things that are happening in the country right now.

“Reform love talking about defections and themselves and polls. We’re talking about the country and what matters to you.”

She told broadcasters it had been an “interesting week”.

“But I’ve been pleased that I’ve been able to show the party, as well as the country, that I’m a woman of my word, that I give people a chance.

“But if there is any sort of behaviour that shows a lack of integrity, that shows a lack of loyalty, a lack of seriousness and just a focus on pure self-interest, that’s not something that I will be tolerating in my Conservative Party.”