Farage has ‘questions to answer’ over convicted ex-Reform Welsh leader – PM

Nigel Farage has “serious questions to answer” over a former senior Reform figure convicted of taking pro-Russian bribes, the Prime Minister has said.

Sir Keir Starmer said the Reform UK leader needs to explain what his party knew about Nathan Gill, the party’s former leader in Wales in 2021.

Last month, Gill admitted taking bribes in return for statements in favour of Vladimir Putin’s Russia while he was a Member of the European Parliament.

His activities were said to include making pro-Russian statements about events in Ukraine in the European Parliament and in opinion pieces to news outlets.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer said: “Look at Reform.

“(Mr Farage) and his deputy worked alongside someone who took money to spread Putin’s propaganda.

“Whatever their denials, they have serious questions to answer about what they knew.

“But that is the choice – Kremlin cronies sewing division or Labour patriots working for national renewal.”

The PM added that Labour is introducing an Elections Bill to “protect our democracy from foreign interference”.

Sir Keir was responding to a question from John Whitby, Labour MP for Derbyshire Dales, who asked for an update on the Bill.

He said: “Does he agree that, in light of recent court cases and the conviction of Reform’s former leader in Wales, that no party whose leaders take Russian bribes can be trusted to defend our democracy?”

On a campaign visit to Caerphilly last Friday, Mr Farage said he was “shocked” by Mr Gill’s admissions.

He said: “Every single political party has a bad apple, in fact, many families finish up with a bad apple, these things happen.

“It’s not to downplay the severity of it… but it’s historic.

“You can never, ever guarantee 100% that everyone you meet in your life, you shake hands with in the pub, is a good person.”

Gill, 52, who led Reform in Wales between March and May 2021, pleaded guilty last month to eight counts of bribery between December 6, 2018 and July 18, 2019.

During PMQs, the Prime Minister also condemned Fayaz Khan, whose real name is Fayaz Hosseini, a small boat migrant who made threats to kill Mr Farage.

The Afghan national was jailed for five years on Tuesday.

Sir Keir said: “I want to take this opportunity to condemn unequivocally the death threats made against (Mr Farage). I know the entire House will welcome that justice has been done.

“Whatever our disagreements, we are all parliamentarians, and I won’t stand for violence or threats against our democracy.”