Farage to park his tanks on Labour’s lawn with pitch to working-class voters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage will launch a direct attack on “unpatriotic” and “out-of-touch” Sir Keir Starmer, as he positions Reform UK as the true opposition to Labour.

The Reform leader will use a major speech on Tuesday to accuse the Prime Minister of “betrayal” over his deal with the European Union and the handover of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

Allies said it was a “coming-of-age moment” for Reform after its successes in May’s council contests and the Runcorn and Helsby by-election, which demonstrated that backing the party at the ballot box was not a wasted vote.

The speech, framed as Mr Farage’s “pitch to working people” will see the Reform leader flanked by council leaders, mayors and Runcorn MP Sarah Pochin.

A Reform source said Mr Farage will challenge Sir Keir “to go to a working man’s club in the north of England with him and see who connects better with working people”.

Labour defended Sir Keir, the son of a toolmaker, against the privately-educated “stockbroker and career politician”.

Mr Farage will accuse Sir Keir of being “a man that puts international courts before British sovereignty” and the “most unpatriotic PM in history”, the source said.

“He and his government are so hopelessly out of touch with working people. They U-turn on everything as they do not believe in anything.”

Mr Farage is expected to punch a Labour bruise by committing to scrapping the two-child benefit cap and reinstating the winter fuel payment, issues which are causing Sir Keir and Chancellor Rachel Reeves problems with their voters and MPs.

He is also expected to accuse Labour of lacking the will to bring net migration down to zero, and claim Sir Keir’s deal with the EU “betrays the very essence of Brexit”.

Labour Party chairwoman Ellie Reeves said: “Nigel Farage, a private-educated stockbroker and career politician, has only ever cared about his own self-interest and personal ambition, never about what is good for working people in this country.

“Farage wants to abolish the NHS, praised Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget, opposed Labour’s landmark employment reforms and said Jaguar Land Rover, a huge employer, deserves to go bust.

“His Reform manifesto included billions of pounds worth of unfunded spending pledges but did not commit to the triple lock. Farage must urgently clarify whether he will cut the state pension to pay for his reckless tax cuts.

“Keir Starmer’s Labour Government is delivering real improvement to working people’s lives through our plan for change that has seen NHS waiting lists fall, wages rising faster than prices, and four interest rate cuts in a year, turbo-charged by a trio of trade deals that are good for jobs, bills and borders.”