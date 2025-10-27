Farage calls for Parliament grooming commission as survivor blasts Government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parliament must “step up” and launch its own, swift investigation into the grooming gangs scandal, Nigel Farage said, as a survivor blasted the Government for “gaslighting” during its attempts to set up a national inquiry.

The Reform leader suggested a joint initiative by both the Commons and Lords could lead to the launch of a special commission into the decades-long scandal.

Ellie-Ann Reynolds, a survivor who appeared at a press conference in central London alongside Mr Farage meanwhile explained she had left the Government’s fledgling national inquiry because Home Office figures were “being manipulative”.

The Reform UK leader told journalists at the press conference he planned to meet with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle on Monday evening, to propose Parliament use its “extraordinary powers” to investigate the scandal.

He also said he would be writing to Dame Karen Bradley, chairwoman of the Home Affairs Select Committee, to propose that a subcommittee could be set up quickly to investigate the scandal.

The planned national inquiry is no longer “laser focused on the grooming gangs issue”, Mr Farage suggested.

The Reform UK leader’s investigation could take the form of a “commission”, he said, comparing it to the independent commission on banking launched in the wake of the financial crisis.

“I am saying, here is the most enormous opportunity for Parliament, and indeed for this Government, to restore some public trust in the institution and those that currently inhabit it on an issue that has been gnawing away at our public consciences for well over a decade,” he added.

Ms Reynolds was among five women who departed from the victims liaison panel informing the new national inquiry into grooming gangs.

Their departure, and the loss of the two candidates to chair the probe, threw it into disarray last week.

She told the press conference she had encountered a “very controlling atmosphere” on the panel.

Ms Reynolds added: “It was very gaslighting and very manipulative.

“We all went on to do the right thing, and that was to seek justice, that was to find the truth, to not be silenced anymore, and to be able to help our future.”

The way victims were spoken to was “very degrading”, she added.

The survivor said she would not name names about who was responsible for these activities, but pointed to “higher up” people in the Home Office.

Asked why she had chosen to take the stage alongside Reform leader Mr Farage, Ms Reynolds told reporters: “My choice was because, quite frankly, us girls and young boys, because young boys are nowhere near as mentioned as they should be – we will go to anybody that will listen.

“I’ve sat in my local town and I’ve had meetings with the MP – she’s Labour.

“I begged for help, and she openly admitted that she was discussing my case with my local police force and they said how much they’d failed me.

“I offered to do many things to raise awareness and she said that she’d do it and I’m still waiting nearly a year later.

“I will go to anybody that will listen, and anybody that’s going to make a change to this country.”