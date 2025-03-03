Farage claims Trump-Zelensky bust-up has made peace closer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s Oval Office bust-up with Volodymyr Zelensky could force the Ukrainian leader to “wake up and smell the coffee”, making a peace deal more likely, Nigel Farage has claimed.

The Reform UK leader, an ally of the US president, said he could not defend the scenes during the White House row between Mr Zelensky, Mr Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

But he said Ukrainian president Mr Zelensky “played it very badly” and “I wouldn’t expect a guest to be rude to me in my own house”.

Mr Farage told LBC Radio: “I think President Zelensky was very unwise to tell the Americans what would happen to them if they didn’t back him, I think it was unwise.

“Yeah, sure, Vance and Trump bit back. But I think, in diplomatic terms, I think Zelensky played it very badly.”

He said “I’m not defending what they did”, but added that Mr Trump’s approach to diplomacy is “wholly unconventional”.

“But, you know what, with these negotiations, he’s always two or three moves ahead of everybody else, and that’s why to comment constantly on the latest thing Trump has said or done is ludicrous,” Mr Farage said.

“The old saying about taking him seriously, but not literally, is true.”

Asked if a peace deal is closer because of Friday’s White House showdown, Mr Farage said: “Very much so, because Zelensky has had to wake up and smell the coffee.”

Mr Farage also took a swipe at Mr Zelensky’s decision to wear his usual military-style clothing at the White House.

“If I turned up at the White House, I’d make sure I was wearing a suit and my shoes were cleaned,” he said.