Farage under pressure to explain tax arrangements in Clacton house purchase

Nigel Farage is under growing pressure to explain the tax arrangements in the purchase of a Clacton house.

The Reform UK leader said last year he had bought a home in his Essex constituency, but it was later reported that his partner had actually made the purchase.

Labour has asked Mr Farage to disclose whether he has any financial interest in the property, and whether he received any advice not to purchase it in order to avoid paying more tax.

In a letter to Mr Farage on Tuesday, Labour Party chair Anna Turley wrote: “On multiple occasions you have grossly misled your constituents and the British public…

“If what you had been telling the public for months was true then you would have been liable to pay tens of thousands of pounds more in stamp duty, because you own other properties.”

Questions about the purchase resurfaced after Angela Rayner resigned last week over underpaying stamp duty on a seaside flat she bought this year.

Ms Turley wrote: “You have spent months misleading the public about your own properties (at) the same time as commenting on the property tax affairs of other politicians.”

The letter lists a series of questions about the home, including whether Mr Farage had sought financial advice about buying a property in Clacton, whether he was advised not to buy the property in his name to avoid a higher rate of stamp duty, whether he had personally been paying the costs of maintaining the property or any bills, and whether the Clacton property is his main residence.

Mr Farage has denied the arrangement had saved tax, telling The Mirror it was a “disgusting allegation”.

Referencing his comment, Ms Turley wrote: “If you continue to demonstrate such anger when subjected to very understandable scrutiny on these issues, the public will rightly be suspicious as to whether you are hiding something.

“It would be far better to clear up this matter and put all the facts on the table.”

Mr Farage has been contacted for comment.