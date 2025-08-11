Nicola Sturgeon says ‘midlife crisis’ tattoo may not be her last

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicola Sturgeon has revealed she got her first tattoo, describing the decision as a "midlife crisis" move, but hinted at future inkings.

The former Scottish first minister displayed the new design, located on the inside of her wrist, and suggested it "might not be my last one", adding she has now "got the taste for it".

The revelation came during an exclusive interview with ITV News, ahead of the publication of her memoirs, Frankly, later this week.

What is Nicola Sturgeon’s tattoo of?

Ms Sturgeon described the design, which she came up with, as being “kind of an infinity symbol with an arrow” – adding that stood for “strength, resilience and continuing to move forward, even when it feels impossible”.

She was asked about it when she was questioned by ITV News at Ten presenter Julie Etchingham.

open image in gallery Nicola Sturgeeon hinted her first tattoo might not be her last as she gave an interview ahead of her book being released (ITV News/PA)

Ms Sturgeon said: “Midlife crisis alert! What it is, is known really only to me, but I’ll give you a kind of sense of it. It’s kind of an infinity symbol with an arrow, and I came up with the design myself.

“In summary, what it signifies to me is strength, resilience and continuing to move forward, even when it feels impossible.

“And it might not be my last one now that I’ve got the taste for it.”

In the same interview Scotland’s former first minister said that she still misses her mentor Alex Salmond “in some way”.

The pair formed one of the most successful political partnerships in UK history however their relationship deteriorated and then broke down after sexual misconduct allegations against him emerged.

Following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh in 2020, Mr Salmond was cleared of all 13 charges, which included attempted rape and sexual offences.

She said she was hit by a “wave of grief” after hearing of his death in October last year.

open image in gallery Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon were close political allies for many years (PA) ( PA Archive )

Speaking to ITV News at Ten presenter Julie Etchingham, she said: “Even today I still miss him in some way, the person that I used to know and the relationship we used to have.

“But I thought I had made my peace with it, that I’d got to a point where I felt nothing.

“And then I got a call to tell me that Alex Salmond had died. I started crying on the phone and I just was hit by this wave of grief… and it was complicated because obviously we weren’t just no longer friends, we were political enemies.

“There was no prospect I was going to be able to go to his funeral or anything like that and it was a kind of strange, strange feeling.”

Mr Salmond went on to become leader of the Alba Party, which became a frequent critic of his former party the SNP.

He died suddenly of a heart attack in October in North Macedonia at the age of 69.

Ms Sturgeon, who succeeded him as Scotland’s first minister in 2014, said: “At the point he died, I hadn’t spoken to him for years.

“I felt really deeply the loss of the relationship with him. I suddenly didn’t have him. He wasn’t there. I couldn’t talk to him. And I went through this period of I would still talk to him in my head.

“I would have vivid dreams that we were still on good terms. And then I’d have this feeling of such sadness when I remembered the reality.

“So, I went through that process. I still missed him in some bizarre way.”