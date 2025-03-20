Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nicola Sturgeon cleared in SNP finance probe

The announcement comes after the former first minister’s estranged husband appeared in court charged with embezzlement.

Craig Paton
Thursday 20 March 2025 09:56 EDT
Police made the announcement about Nicola Sturgeon being cleared on Thursday (Robert Perry/PA)
Police made the announcement about Nicola Sturgeon being cleared on Thursday (Robert Perry/PA) (PA Wire)

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been cleared in a police investigation into the SNP’s finances.

Ms Sturgeon and former party treasurer Colin Beattie were both arrested in 2023 but released pending further investigation in the probe – named Operation Branchform by Police Scotland.

Mr Beattie was also cleared by police, who announced the move in a statement on Thursday.

The news comes after Ms Sturgeon’s estranged husband and former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell appeared in court charged with embezzlement.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Following direction from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, criminal enquiries into two people arrested as part of the investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party have now concluded.

“The 73-year-old man arrested on 18 April, 2023, and the 54-year-old woman arrested on 11 June, 2023, have not been charged and are no longer under investigation.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in