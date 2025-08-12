Audience with late Queen more nerve-racking than FMQs, recalls Sturgeon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicola Sturgeon has spoken of her “incredible respect” for Queen Elizabeth II – saying an audience with her was “more nerve-racking than doing First Minister’s Questions”.

However she said that following her death in 2022, she believed the “absurdities” surrounding the monarchy could “start to come to the fore much more without the Queen to keep it going”.

The former Scottish first minister stressed she is “not a monarchist”, describing herself as being a “republican by instinct”.

But speaking on BBC Breakfast, she said the late Queen was a “remarkable woman”.

The former SNP leader said: “I am a republican, but I have such incredible respect for the Queen, and incredible woman.

“The Queen was an amazing woman. There are few people in life I had a greater respect for.

“When I was a wee girl growing up in Ayrshire, the idea that one day I would sit in a room alone with the Queen would have been beyond my comprehension.

“To sit in a room with her, it was like a window on to 20th century history, she would talk about chatting to Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela and all the big figures from her reign.

“Going for an audience with the Queen was more nerve-racking than doing First Minister’s Questions, she was so well informed about everything, from the local to the national, to the global.”

She said there was a “mystique” about Queen Elizabeth II, saying: “If you were in a room and the Queen walked in, even if you weren’t looking at her you could feel her presence.”

While she stressed her “respect” for the rest of the royal family, she said given this “mystique” is no longer present, “perhaps the absurdities of the monarchy will start to come to the fore much more”.

When Queen Elizabeth II died at the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, Ms Sturgeon, who was first minister at the time, described it as a “profoundly sad moment”, adding that her life had been one of “extraordinary dedication and service”.