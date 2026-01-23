Nicola Sturgeon urged to ‘be honest’ about opening of infections row hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mother of a 10-year-old girl who died after contracting an infection at Glasgow’s flagship hospital has urged Nicola Sturgeon to “come forward and be honest” about what she knew ahead of the facility opening.

Kimberly Darroch’s daughter Milly Main died after contracting an infection at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow.

The hospital has been subject to examination by the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry, with the local health board admitting last week it was likely the environment at the hospital had led to infections.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s (NHSGGC) closing submission to the inquiry also said “pressure” was applied to ensure the facility was opened on time in 2015.

The hospital was commissioned while Ms Sturgeon was health secretary and opened when she was first minister, leading opposition politicians to ask the former SNP leader to make a statement to Holyrood.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar on Friday, Ms Darroch said: “We don’t actually know who applied pressure, it’s really not for me to say.

“I do believe Nicola Sturgeon knows something, my message to her is to come forward and be honest.”

She welcomed the change in stance from the health board, which said in its closing statement the environment at the hospital likely contributed to infections.

“However, given the evidence we have heard throughout this inquiry and subsequent closing submissions heard this week, I feel strongly that this is the position GGC should have taken six years ago,” she said.

“We are closer to the truth today than we were six years ago, nevertheless I feel as though we only know half the story.”

She added: “All I’ve ever asked for is the truth, the truth of what went so catastrophically wrong and why at Glasgow’s super-hospital.

“This journey has been utterly heartbreaking for myself and Milly’s family, the only thing I can be sure of today is that Milly does not want me to give up until the truth is uncovered.”

Ms Darroch went on to urge bosses at the health board to “admit where, when and why it went wrong”.

She added: “We need to prevent this from ever happening again.”

Addressing the Scottish Government, Ms Darroch added: “I expected more from you – your actions have failed us and our children.”

Louise Slorance, whose husband Andrew died after contracting an infection at the hospital, also spoke at the press conference.

She said: “After a decade, we are at a critical and dangerous juncture in the story of the QEUH infection scandal with GGC accepting carefully chosen and narrowly focused failures to admit to.

“I do not accept the GGC apology, an apology only provided through their lawyers in a public setting.

“I do not believe they have accepted all the fatal failures of the hospital.”

She added: “For the sake of money and reputation, they will continue to gamble with people’s lives.

“We cannot allow GGC to deflect from this unmanaged and deadly risk. All lives matter.”

Speaking at the press conference, Mr Sarwar paid tribute to the families who have spoken out, as well as the three doctors who blew the whistle on issues at the hospital – Dr Teresa Inkster, Dr Penelope Redding and Dr Christine Peters.

“They are three amazing, inspiring, strong women that were willing to risk their jobs, willing to risk their professional reputations, and willing to take on the might of an organisation that attempted to bully and silence them,” he said.

“I actually think the nation owes you a huge thank-you and I hope you get the recognition and reward you deserve for the bravery you have shown.”

Mr Sarwar added that if the three whistleblowers were “not satisfied” with the management of the hospital, “then neither am I and neither should anybody across our great country”.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay has also been questioning the Scottish Government on the “pressure” brought to the NHS health board.

Speaking to press on Friday, he said: “What I put to John Swinney at First Minister’s Questions this week was, who brought this pressure on the NHS? Was it the Scottish Government? Was it then first minister Nicola Sturgeon? Was it any other minister? Was it the civil service? He categorically denied there being any such pressure being brought on the NHS by the Government.

“Why as the First Minister, having presided over this appalling scandal, is he not asking the questions that I’m asking, who put the NHS under this pressure? That’s an answer that needs to be delivered without any more delay.”

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Ms Sturgeon and the Scottish Government have been approached for comment.