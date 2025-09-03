Nicola Sturgeon and Irvine Welsh among line-up for Aye Write book festival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh, former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and Del Amitri singer Justin Currie will be among those appearing at the Aye Write book festival as it returns in full this November.

Broadcaster Sally Magnusson and writers Jeanette Winterson, Denise Mina and Ambrose Parry (comprising Chris Brookmyre and Marisa Haetzman) will also appear as the event in Glasgow celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The festival returns in full this year following its cancellation in 2024 after Creative Scotland turned down its bid for funding.

However, a series of pop-up events was held last year, boosted by a £65,000 donation from a charitable foundation set up by late EuroMillions winner Colin Weir.

This year, Glasgow Life was awarded £262,500 from Creative Scotland’s 2025-28 multi-year fund for the delivery of Aye Write in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Around 180 writers from Scotland and around the world will take part in the 2025 event, which will span genres and cover topics ranging from politics and current affairs to history, music and sport.

Bailie Annette Christie, chairwoman of Glasgow Life and Glasgow City Council’s convener for culture, sport and international relations, said: “It is fantastic to be looking ahead to the 20th anniversary of Aye Write, which is a crucial part of Glasgow’s cultural events calendar.

“Book lovers can expect another thrilling celebration of writing, lively discussions and activities, and the chance to hear from the home-grown and international authors behind the many captivating stories, autobiographies and memoirs which fill this year’s programme.”

Ms Sturgeon, whose memoir Frankly was published last month, will be in conversation with Josh Smith at the festival for a live recording of his Reign podcast.

Others taking part include Jim Swire, whose daughter Flora was killed in the Lockerbie bombing. He will appear with Peter Biddulph, fellow author of The Lockerbie Bombing – A Father’s Search For Justice.

Currie will reflect on life as a musician with Parkinson’s disease, as described in his book The Tremolo Diaries, while sports broadcaster Dougie Donnelly will talk about some of the highlights of his career.

Writers A L Kennedy, Quintin Jardine, Louise Welsh and Liz Lochhead, and actor and comedian Greg Hemphill will also appear at the festival.

Bob McDevitt, Aye Write festival programmer, said: “It’s great to be back working on Aye Write, during the 20th anniversary of the festival.

“The temperature might be a bit colder in November, but we have lots of scorching names in the programme and you can always rely on Aye Write for some fiery debate.”

Genres at the 2025 Aye Write include memoirs and autobiographies, crime fiction, poetry, true crime, LGBTQI+, science fiction and historical fiction.

As part of Glasgow’s 850th anniversary celebrations, the festival will also feature the Great Big Glasgow Poem which will be presented for the first time by Glasgow’s poet laureate, Jim Carruth, at the Mitchell Library on Saturday November 15.

It has been written by Glasgow residents of all ages who have each added a line to express what Glasgow means to them.

Alan Bett, Creative Scotland’s head of literature, said: “Aye Write’s 20th anniversary programme is a testament to the festival’s continued ambition and breadth.

“From titles that explore sport and music to those tackling today’s most pressing social and political issues, there’s something for everyone.

“It’s especially encouraging to see the festival act as a platform for new and developing voices.

“With Chris McQueer presenting his debut novel to a home crowd, and Chris Kohler and Niamh Ni Mhaoileoin featured in the ‘ones to watch’ strand, audiences have a unique opportunity to discover the next wave of standout writers.”

Tickets for the festival, which runs from November 6 to 16, go on sale at 11am on Wednesday.