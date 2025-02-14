Saoirse Ronan among Irish stars in eye-catching gowns at Ifta awards
The stars walked the red carpet ahead of the awards ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre on Friday.
Saoirse Ronan and Nicola Coughlan were among the Irish stars who stepped out in eye-catching gowns for the Irish Film and Television Academy (Ifta) awards.
Ronan, who won best lead actress in a film for her starring role in addiction-recovery drama The Outrun, looked elegant in a strapless sky blue dress for the ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre on Friday.
The actress, 30, accessorised with a simple pair of dark-toned drop earrings and her hair pulled back into a low bun.
Bridgerton star Coughlan wore a black gown with billowing sleeves, ruffle detailing and sparkly black straps on the shoulders.
Coughlan, who was up for best actress in a drama for her role as Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix period drama, paired the outfit with a black Kate Spade bag.
Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy wore a navy double-breasted suit jacket over a white shirt and black tie which was haphazardly tied.
The Oppenheimer star won best lead actor in a film for his starring role in the historical drama Small Things Like These.
Bad Sisters stars Sarah Greene, Eva Birthistle and Sharon Horgan walked the red carpet together on Valentine’s Day.
Greene wore an all-black outfit of black leather jacket over trousers and a high-neck top, while Horgan wore a deep purple dress with high leg splits.
Birthistle leaned into the day of romance with a scarlet strapless gown and matching red heels.
Their Apple TV+ black comedy series won three awards.
Ruth Negga also opted for a black gown which featured sheer cap sleeves. She paired it with a white bag.
Members of rap trio Kneecap, Mo Chara and Moglai Bap, dressed casually in black hoodies and trousers while fellow member JJ O’Dochartaigh wore a suit and his signature Irish flag balaclava.
Their self-titled Irish language film won four awards after receiving 17 nods in various categories across the Iftas.