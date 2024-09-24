Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Nicola Bulley’s family is set to tackle harmful “social media sleuths” who played detective in the 45-year-old’s disappearance for a new BBC documentary being aired next month.

Ms Bulley’s case captured the attention of the nation last year after she went missing whilst walking her dog in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire on January 27 2023. Her body was found three weeks in the water.

A coroner recorded Ms Bulley’s death was accidental, and said she fell into the river and suffered “cold water shock”, and there was “no evidence” to suggest suicide.

However, false accusations and speculation were a feature of the search operation, with social media users conducting their own investigations and publishing unfounded conspiracy theories.

The new BBC documentary, called The Search for Nicola Bulley, will explore the media coverage and online response to the case. It will feature Ms Bulley’s partner, Paul Ansell, who will reveal the impact of the public scrutiny on his life.

Director Rachel Lob-levyt told Radio Times that “family tell their story in their own words, unfiltered”.

She added: “We had a viewing with the family. It was difficult – obviously emotional for them. They feel the documentary really honours their experience, and honours Nikki. At the time she went missing, Paul was subject to a really difficult level of scrutiny.

“The idea of putting himself back in the public eye is nerve-racking but ultimately, he thought it the right thing to do.

“The social media sleuths felt entitled to say whatever they wanted. In the past we’d have talked about these things in the pub, whereas now people broadcast it online and everything is accelerated. Opinion takes on similar weight to verified information.”

During the investigation, police accused “TikTokers” of “playing private detectives” in the area amid her disappearance, and said they were “inundated with false information, accusations and rumours” relating to the case.

Speculation was made about third-party involvement, a derelict house on the other side of the River Wyre, a red van in the area, a fisherman seen nearby and a glove belonging to Ms Bulley. All were dismissed by police.

Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, along with her parents Ernest and Dorothy Bulley will also take part in the documentary which is set to air on 3 October on BBC One.

Her family have previously hit out at “wildly inaccurate speculation” after the 45-year-old’s death.

They released a statement through the production company Rogan Productions about the new documentary, saying that taking part “wasn’t an easy decision”.

They added: “Nikki’s face and name quickly became very recognisable, but there is so much to share about Nikki the person.

“Our sole aim is to provide the definitive record on Nikki to ensure she has the legacy that she deserves. Many people have aired their views about her disappearance and her untimely and tragic death, only we can speak about her as a mummy, partner, daughter, and sister.”

The family also said: “It was emotionally draining reliving some of our experiences, but we wanted to do this for Nikki.”

An independent College of Policing review of the investigation into her disappearance found the relationship between police and the media “to be fractured”, and urged for it to be rebuilt.

It also criticised the disclosure of personal information about Ms Bulley’s health struggles as “avoidable and unnecessary”.

Her body was found in the River Wyre on February 19, about a mile from where she vanished.