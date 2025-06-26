Nicola Benedetti takes festival experience to patients with hospital performance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti has performed for patients, families and hospital staff who are unable to attend the Edinburgh International Festival.

Benedetti, who is the festival’s director, performed at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh on Thursday.

Joined by guitarist Plinio Fernandes, the pair put on the show as part of a series of NHS Festival Sessions, a partnership between the festival and NHS Lothian Charity: Tonic Arts.

Benedetti said: “I believe in removing barriers to cultural discovery. Everyone is invited to the international festival – that’s why half of our tickets will be sold for £30 or less, and by extending our performances into community and healthcare settings, we’re reaching people where they are, and bringing a taste of the festival to those who may be unable to attend.”

Len McCaffer, Tonic Arts manager at NHS Lothian Charity, said: “Our partnership with the Edinburgh International Festival through the NHS Festival Sessions is a fantastic way to bring the transformative power of music directly into our hospitals.

“These year-round performances are a hugely anticipated part of our participatory arts calendar, making live performances accessible for those who would otherwise be unable to attend.

“It is such a privilege to work together to bring world-class artists and musicians like Nicola Benedetti to perform directly to our patients, staff, and volunteers.

“Witnessing the joy and emotional connection these live sessions create really demonstrates the importance and positive impact of the arts on wellbeing.”