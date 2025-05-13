No plans to reintroduce freedom of movement or customs union, MPs told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government has said it will not reintroduce freedom of movement, the customs union or single market with the European Union, despite pursuing a closer relationship with the body nearly a decade after the UK voted to leave.

Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds was responding to Conservative Party calls not to “row back on Brexit” ahead of a joint summit between the UK and EU in London next week.

The Tories put down a motion urging the Government not to align on standards or join other EU bodies and initiatives.

However, Mr Thomas-Symonds said the Government would be sticking to its manifesto pledges.

He told MPs: “Driven by our ruthlessly pragmatic approach, next Monday’s UK/EU summit will be the first of annual summits between the UK and EU. It will be a day of delivery.

“Delivering on our manifesto, not returning to the customs union, single market or freedom of movement, or revisiting the arguments of 2016.”

He added: “Trade, security, defence and other areas of our relationship should never be treated as a zero-sum game. It is possible to deliver on all fronts and that is exactly what this Government is doing.

“So, I look forward to turning the page next week as we forge a new strategic partnership with our European friends, making Brexit work in the interests of the British people, we are stepping up and meeting the moment, making people safer, more secure and delivering growth. Delivering in our national interest, which is what this Government will do.”

Conservative shadow Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart said the party needed to give clarity on whether it would pursue a youth mobility scheme while the Liberal Democrats’ Europe spokesman James MacCleary said the party should sign the agreement to give young people greater opportunities.

Mr Burghart said: “What we’re asking today is for the Labour Party to set out what its clear position is and I’ll explain in a moment why that’s very important. The fact is that what we’ve seen up until this point is chaos in these negotiations.

“It’s easy for the Labour Party to understand, because on the 24th of February we’ll have heard the Home Secretary rule out a youth mobility deal. You’re not going to do it, not looking into it. But then at the beginning of March, the Paymaster General (Nick Thomas-Symonds) in a Westminster Hall debate suggested that he was open to it.

“But then on the 24th of April the Paymaster General again ruled it out. But then at the beginning of May the Paymaster General, once again, ruled it in.”

Meanwhile, Mr MacCleary said: “The Government must immediately introduce a youth mobility scheme. Our young people deserve the same European opportunities previous generations, many represented in these benches, enjoyed themselves.

“The Tories’ obstinately refused this approach and Labour has so far flip-flopped on the issue. We have existing schemes with Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Canada, but not with our nearest neighbours.

“Our young people don’t deserve this short-sightedness, they deserve access to opportunities across Europe.”