Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An NHS radiographer has been struck off after saying he hoped a colleague was off sick because they “had a brain tumour” caused by wearing his turban too tightly.

Nicholas Whitaker was suspended after telling a different colleague he’d “f****** love it” if the colleague, who had already complained about him, had the serious illness.

Complaints about Mr Whitaker’s behaviour started in February 2020, when he interrupted a conversation about martial arts by saying he thought a junior worker could roundhouse kick his colleague’s turban off.

He apologised to him by “smirking” and “blowing a kiss”, but a year later went on to say he would find it “so funny” if the same colleague was off sick because of a brain tumour caused by the headdress.

A witness told the UK’s Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service: “He said to me ‘have you heard who is off sick?

open image in gallery Nicholas Whitaker worked as a radiographer

“I’d fucking love it if he’s gone off sick with a brain tumour or something. I tell you what, I think that’ll be from wearing his turban too tight, wouldn’t that be so funny.’’

Another colleague also alleged Mr Whitaker watched the European Championships football tournament at work in 2021. When challenged about this, he allegedly said: “Ok, well if you’re saying I can’t watch it I’ll f****** ring in sick”.

The colleague then went on to X-ray a male patient with dementia. When asked “are you not giving [her] a hand? He said, ‘Oh she’s alright.’, and carried on watching the football,” the tribunal heard.

“It would have really helped to have Mr Whitaker provide a second pair of hands to get the X-ray machine ready while I was positioning and reassuring the patient,” a colleague said.

Mr Whitaker was suspended by the tribunal for 12 months.