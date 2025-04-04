‘Caring’ man mauled to death while feeding brother’s dogs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “caring” man was found dead in a garden after being mauled by up to four dogs, two of which were XL bullies, while visiting his brother’s home to feed his pets while he was in hospital, an inquest has heard.

Nicholas Glass, 33, was found “reasonably well hidden” behind a propped-up fence panel in the garden at the home in Hereford Close, Rednal, near Birmingham.

West Midlands Police was called in the early hours of August 21 last year to reports of dogs loose in the street, and made the discovery after searching the property.

An inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court on Thursday heard that Mr Glass, is believed to have been attacked by his brother’s dogs on the night of August 19, before he escaped through a back window, injured, to seek “refuge”.

Two of the dogs were seized by police at the time and the remaining pair were found by officers two miles away near Merritts Hill days later following a major search.

At the time, West Midlands Police said tests concluded that two of the dogs were of the XL bully banned breed and neither had a certificate of exemption, while the inquest heard the other two dogs were an American bulldog and a mixed breed Staffordshire cross.

Detective Constable Darren Ford told the inquest the dogs roaming loose in Hereford Close were large and not “overtly aggressive”, but that firearms officers were called to the scene as a precaution after neighbours reported they could not get out of their gate.

open image in gallery The fatal incident occurred in the garden of a relative’s property on Hereford Close in Rednal ( PA Media )

He said officers found a large amount of blood inside the house and near an open back window, before officers discovered the body of Mr Glass, who had a number of injuries, in the garden after around an hour.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Glass, who lived two minutes away from his brother in Chalybeate Close, Rubery, had multiple blunt force injuries including bruises, grazes, puncture wounds and tears caused by dog bites and claws to his arms, feet and legs.

He had also suffered a major injury to his upper left arm which had exposed the bone and the bone had teeth marks on it, the pathologist found.

The cause of death was recorded as blunt force trauma from multiple dog bites.

The last known sighting of Mr Glass alive was at 10.11pm on August 19 when he was seen, with one dog, walking into his brother’s home and dogs could be heard yelping on CCTV.

Faint audio from another CCTV clip taken at 10.35pm that night appeared to suggest a person called for help three times.

open image in gallery XL bullies made up half of the banned or dangerous dogs seized and euthanised by police forces in England and Wales last year ( PA Wire )

Although Mr Ford said he could not be sure it was Mr Glass, he believed it could have been.

Assistant coroner Adam Hodson said it was not possible to determine which of the four dogs had attacked Mr Glass, and recorded a narrative conclusion.

He told Mr Glass’s family, who attended the inquest hearing, that despite difficulties with his mental health, he appeared to be a “happy chap” who was a loving uncle to his nieces and nephews.

He said: “I can only hypothesise on what happened. It is entirely possible he may have been attacked upon his return to the house, that he managed to leave the property via a window and called for help and that he managed to hide behind wooden panelling before succumbing to his injuries.

“That is a guess on my part, I cannot make a finding of fact.

“Sadly Nicholas did die as a result of being bitten by a dog or dogs. He may have been a troubled individual, but there is no evidence of suspicious or foul play.

“In my opinion it appears to be a terrible tragedy. He was a caring brother and son who simply offered to look after his brother’s dogs and lost his life as a terrible consequence.”