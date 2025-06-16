Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An NHS trust has apologised after staff told a wheelchair user she would have to go to a pet shop to be weighed.

Sarah Rennie said that at first she laughed when health bosses in Shropshire advised her to go to Pets At Home because the suggestion was so absurd.

But she told The Independent it later dawned on her the situation was not acceptable and showed: “services everyone else can access aren’t possible for disabled people”.

Ms Rennie, 39, from Shrewsbury, who has muscle-wasting, needs to be weighed to monitor her medication and exercise and to ensure her weight remains stable.

Her difficulty began after she moved to Shropshire from Birmingham last year, and Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust told her it was no longer commissioned to run its weighing clinic, which closed after the Covid pandemic.

“The rehabilitation service has now been utilised by other services and clients can be weighed when attending a clinic appointment only,” an email reply to her from the trust read.

The Midlands Centre for Spinal Injuries later said it encouraged her to do the same as its patients on discharge – “access community-based weighing options, including facilities such as Pets at Home, where they can roll onto the scales”.

But Ms Rennie, a freelance transport consultant, said she would not put herself through the dehumanising experience of going to Pets at Home and would continue to battle for disabled people who are “invisible in the system”.

The trust was forced to apologise for offence caused by incident, but Ms Rennie called for it to be honest about its lack of facilities.

“I can’t go to my GP surgery for a cervical smear because they don’t have a hoist and I’m OK with that but I’m not OK with pretending services are there that don’t exist,” she said told The Independent.

“Weight is a key indicator of health for people who are immobile so to be able to access that information about our bodies is really important.”

She cannot stand or walk so is unable to transfer to a different type of seat.

“I don’t blame individuals, it demonstrates the institutional lack of regard for the quality of our lives. I blame the policymakers,” she added.

Before moving, Ms Rennie bought a set of scales designed for weighing animals for about £50, but stopped using them because they were not designed for use with her equipment and her personal assistant would have to be insured to use them.

She says hospital wards may have weighing facilities, but she doubts whether they would allow the public to walk in and use them.

“I don’t think any private facilities would be comfortable with that,” she said. “There’s a privacy issue, and insurance to consider.

“This is an example of wider institutional health inequalities for disabled people, particularly women.

“In hospital the number of older people unable to transfer is higher than you think. Families are helping them transfer so they’re not a visible part of the community so we’re just constantly being forgotten.”

In a TikTok video she said: “A very nice lady connected to my surgery suggested I go on local radio and see if any factory owners could help me.”

She added: “Do I look like a chipmunk?”

A spokesperson from NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, on behalf of the local health and care system, said: “We would like to apologise to Ms Rennie for any upset or offence caused.

“We are unable to comment on individual cases however, we are continuing to look into her experience to fully understand the wider issues and identify what can be done for her, and others, in similar situations.”