Women ‘should not be erased’ from NHS guidance – Streeting

NHS documents “have to speak plain English”, the Health Secretary said as he stressed that women should not be “excluded or erased” for the NHS to be “trans inclusive”.

Wes Streeting said he does not support language such as “cervical smear tests being advertised just to people with cervixes”.

He said NHS documents should include “clear” language to ensure that people know when advice or information is being targeted at them.

NHS.uk says cervical screening is offered to “women and people with a cervix”.

Asked about NHS language on cervical screening which says the service if offered for “women and people with a cervix”, Mr Streeting told Times Radio: “Well, the thing that I’ve railed against is the erasure of women – so, when you’ve got well-meaning but totally misguided attempts to be inclusive of trans people by erasing women that, I think, has, quite rightly and understandably, got a lot of women’s backs up; and not just women – I think it’s annoyed lots of us, because you don’t need to exclude or erase women in order to be trans inclusive.

“There will be women invited for cervical smear tests, and there will be trans men who have a cervix – and we’ve got to make sure that in NHS documents we speak in plain English, that anyone who needs to get the message can see it as plain as the nose on my face, written in plain English, so that they know when they’re being invited for things like tests or screening and when they’re receiving public health information and advice, that language is clear.

“And that’s why I wouldn’t support, for example, cervical smear tests being advertised just to people with cervixes – there’ll be a lot of people out there with a cervix who wouldn’t necessarily know, and so you’ve got to be really clear about what you’re talking about, which is women and trans men in this case.”

Mr Streeting was also asked about the Supreme Court ruling on gender.

The court declared that the words “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act refer to a biological woman and biological sex.

Mr Streeting said: “The guidance from NHS England will be issued before the summer.

“I think, frankly, employers and service providers across the country are looking at the judgment and reflecting on what it means for services.

“Single-sex spaces in the NHS should always have been there, by the way, in terms of things like hospital wards, and for good reasons that go far beyond the debate about gender and biological sex – there have been breaches – there are resource pressures and turning that situation around does take time.

“But I do think biological same-sex spaces are really important, particularly for women and for women’s safety, but we also need to make sure that we’re providing dignity and care and compassion and respect for trans people.

“That’s the approach this Government is taking – after years of what has been quite a rancorous and sometimes toxic debate, we want to move forward in a way that brings people together, that protects women’s rights, voices and spaces and also protects trans people from harm, discrimination and hatred.”