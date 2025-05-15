Unite members accept 8% NHS pay deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Members of the Unite trade union working in the NHS have voted to accept an 8% pay increase over the next two years.

The deal will see a 4.25% rise this year and a 3.75% uplift next year for staff, including those in the ambulance service, estates and porters, costing the Scottish Government an extra £191 million.

It also features an “inflation guarantee”, which would ensure pay increases will always stay at least 1% above the Consumer Price Index rate.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite members across NHS Scotland have accepted the pay offer over two years on the basis it is the best negotiable deal.

“It’s a pay deal which ultimately helps us build better jobs, pay and conditions for workers across the NHS.”

James O’Connell, the union’s lead negotiator for the health sector, warned that any attempts to row back on the commitment to keeping pay deals above inflation would see members balloted for strike action.

“Unite delivered a credible pay offer for our valued NHS workers which they have overwhelmingly supported,” he said.

“The offer includes a critical clause which ensures pay remains inflation proof.

“If there is any attempt to renege on this clause then Unite will automatically hold an industrial action ballot.

“The challenges facing NHS Scotland are not just about pay but the wider working conditions and extra investment.

“The Scottish Government and NHS executives must resolve the reduction in the working week as previously agreed to. Our members are exhausted and beyond breaking point.”

The announcement comes as the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) also accepted the Scottish Government’s offer this week.

Responding to the decision by midwives, Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “I am pleased that RCM members have voted overwhelmingly to accept this pay offer.

“If accepted by trade unions collectively, this means that midwives in NHS Scotland will continue to benefit from the best reward package in the UK.

“I hope all other healthcare staff who will benefit from this pay offer choose to accept.”