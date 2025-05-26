Thousands tackle diabetes risk using NHS scheme of exercise and healthy eating

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of people in England last year took action to avoid developing type 2 diabetes thanks to an NHS initiative, data suggests.

The NHS Healthier You Programme is a nine-month scheme that aims to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes by giving people personalised support on healthy eating and keeping active.

Completing the initiative could slash the risk of developing the condition by 37%, according to researchers at Manchester University.

Last year, a record 166,360 adults in England starting using the programme, NHS England said.

The latest figures mean more than 900,000 adults with a high risk of developing type 2 diabetes have used the scheme for support since its launch in 2016.

Type 2 diabetes happens when a person does not make enough of the hormone insulin, or it does not work properly, leading to high blood sugar which can cause complications if left untreated.

Ethnic background, activity levels and family history can increase the likelihood of developing the condition, although obesity poses the greatest risk.

Symptoms include feeling very tired, thirst, and urinating more than usual.

The health minister, Ashley Dalton, said: “We know that prevention is better than treatment, and that tackling the root causes of type 2 diabetes, such as obesity and inactivity, is one of the keys to tackling cardiovascular-related illness.

“It is great to see so many people engaging in this successful programme, which is making a real difference in reducing an individual’s type 2 diabetes risk through small, everyday, lifestyle changes.”

It is estimated that about 4.8 million people in the UK are living with diabetes, both diagnosed and undiagnosed.

The condition costs the health service about £10.7 billion a year.

Douglas Twenefour, head of clinical at Diabetes UK, said: “Millions of people in the UK are living with prediabetes, which means they are at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

“Ensuring those at risk get the care and treatment they need is absolutely critical, as it will lower their chances of developing type 2 diabetes and its devastating complications.

“The NHS Healthier You Diabetes Prevention Programme has a vitally important part to play in stemming the rise in type 2 diabetes and it’s encouraging to see more people accessing this life-changing support.”

Dr Clare Hambling, national clinical director for diabetes and obesity at NHS England, said: “Type 2 Diabetes and obesity are both major public health challenges for this country, so it is great to see that this world-leading NHS initiative is preventing type 2 diabetes – and empowering hundreds of thousands of people across England to lead healthier lives.

“Having the opportunity to prevent this life-altering condition via the NHS is remarkable, but it is also important that people are aware of their risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The ‘know you risk’ online tool is a quick and easy way of calculating your chance of getting type 2 diabetes or you can always speak with your GP.”