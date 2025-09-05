Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NHS staff threaten strikes unless plans to outsource support services are shelved

Unison said health trust proposals for more outsourcing are a “direct contradiction” of Labour’s pre-election pledge

Alan Jones
Friday 05 September 2025 19:01 EDT
January 2025 report: NHS patients ‘dying in corridors and going undiscovered for hours’

The health service could be hit by strikes in the autumn unless plans that could see thousands of workers transferred out of the NHS are halted, a union has warned.

Unison told ministers there will be “no place to hide” if they do not clamp down on NHS trusts farming out support services to subsidiary companies.

The union has tabled a motion on the issue to be debated at the TUC Congress, which opens in Brighton on Sunday.

Unison said proposals by health trusts for more outsourcing are a “direct contradiction” of Labour’s pre-election pledge to bring privatised public services back in house.

The union is warning that unless ministers act, there could be strike action in the autumn.

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Before the election, Labour promised to bring workers on private contracts back into public services, but, in power, ministers are doing the opposite.

Unison say minsters must act soon
Unison say minsters must act soon (Jeff Moore/PA)

“The government can’t hide behind NHS England. These decisions are being taken on this government’s watch.

“The NHS needs to be rebuilt, not dismantled and parcelled off to the lowest bidder.

“Porters, cleaners and other staff want to be part of the NHS, working as one team to give patients the best care possible. Any trusts trying to move them out to subsidiary companies can expect opposition and potential strike action.

“The NHS depends on support staff to keep hospitals clean, safe and running efficiently.

“Many are already low-paid and farming them off to subsidiary companies will leave them with an even worse deal.”

