Use of AI software that predicts falls and illnesses to be scaled up nationwide

An artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed to reduce hospital admissions by predicting when an elderly person is likely to fall at home or become ill is set to be rolled out nationwide.

It comes after pilots of the technology, developed by Cera, found it can predict falls with 97% accuracy.

The software will also be used to detect the symptoms of winter illnesses like Covid-19, flu, RSV, and norovirus to allow care teams to intervene earlier.

Officials said the software “has the potential to be a real game-changer” for community care.

Cera is a private company, but the majority of its business is providing social care on behalf of the NHS and local authorities.

Its Fall Prevention AI platform takes information about patients logged by carers on a smartphone app and assesses their risk of having a fall.

Based on the information, the visiting carer can then ensure the patient is hydrated, assistive devices are in place, and that paths to toilets and the kitchen are clear.

They can also take further steps such as visiting more frequently or contacting a patient’s family members.

The software is being used across 29 of the UK’s 42 integrated care systems with use set to be scaled up.

Pilot schemes were carried out in July and September 2023, involving 800 and 2,254 patients respectively, with ongoing tests showing a 20% reduction in falls, according to Cera.

It is hoped the further rollout will help prevent up to 250,000 falls a year, the equivalent of 675 day.

Cera is also using AI to monitor patients’ symptoms to help predict illnesses before they occur, which it hopes will lead to the prevention of 500,000 hospital admissions a year.

Dr Ben Maruthappu, founder and chief executive of Cera, said: “Many of us will have had a loved one experience a fall, a urine infection or the flu, and seen how, for an older person, those events can be life-changing, often leading to long-term health deteriorations.

“Our technology is saving lives by preventing these health emergencies from happening – reducing avoidable hospitalisations, freeing up beds in wards, and drastically easing pressures on the healthcare system.”

Dr Vin Diwakar, national director of transformation at NHS England, said: “This new tool now being used across the country shows how the NHS is harnessing the latest technology, including AI, to not only improve the care patients receive but also to boost efficiency across the NHS by cutting unnecessary admissions and freeing up beds ahead of next winter, helping hospitals to mitigate typical seasonal pressures.

“We know falls are the leading cause of hospital admissions in older people, causing untold suffering, affecting millions each year and costing the NHS around £2 billion, so this new software has the potential to be a real game-changer in the way we can predict, prevent and treat people in the community.”

The Government’s forthcoming 10 Year Health Plan has outlined three major shifts for the NHS, one of which is the greater adoption of technology.

Dr Diwakar added: “This AI tool is a perfect example of how the NHS can use the latest tech to keep more patients safe at home and out of hospital, two cornerstones of the upcoming 10-year Health Plan that will see shifts from analogue to digital, and from hospital to community care.”

Dr Maruthappu said described home care technology as a “game-changer” for the health service, claiming it “has the power to save countless lives while also saving the taxpayer billions”.

“We’re excited to partner with the NHS and local authorities to roll out our AI tools, transforming health outcomes for high-risk and vulnerable individuals and empowering people to live longer, healthier lives, in their own homes,” he added.

Health minister Stephen Kinnock said: “Around a third of adults over 65 will experience a fall each year, which can be devastating not just physically, but also for their confidence and independence. I am determined that we harness cutting-edge technology to help our most vulnerable citizens receive expert care at home.

“This is smart, preventative healthcare in action, and exactly the kind of transformation we’re championing in our 10 Year Health Plan – shifting from treating sickness to preventing it, from hospital to community care, and from analogue to digital solutions.”