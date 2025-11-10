NHS frontline staff forced to ‘plug gaps that should be filled by managers’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NHS staff on the frontline are being forced to plug gaps in services that should be filled by skilled managers and admin staff, according to a new report.

Despite a widespread perception that the health service is beleaguered by a top-heavy structure, new research by the King’s Fund suggests that there are now a “near record low” number of NHS managers for each member of staff.

According to its analysis of NHS hospital and community data, there are now 33 staff members for each manager, compared to 27 staff in 2010.

“The narrative that there are too many managers does not survive contact with reality,” said Suzie Bailey, director of leadership and organisational development at the King’s Fund.

open image in gallery NHS staff, already struggling within a strained healthcare system, are being forced to plug gaps in services ( Jeff Moore/PA Wire )

Skilled clinical professionals are being forced to spend hours each week “chasing paperwork, managing rotas or navigating broke administrative systems”, she said.

The analysis found that there was a 37 per cent increase in NHS staff from 2010 (975,298) to 2025 (1,334,011). However, the number of managers rose by only 12 per cent over the same period, from 35,696 to 40,021.

“It is no wonder burnout rates are so high and staff satisfaction is so low when clinical staff are being stretched beyond their roles, filling admin gaps on top of already excessive workloads,” she said.

Ms Bailey suggested that “rather than denigrating managers”, what is needed is a “investment and support” and a clear commitment to the professionalisation of leadership within the workplace.

open image in gallery Health Secretary Wes Streeting is to deliver a speech this week after pledging to tackle ‘failing’ managers last year (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

High quality management and effective administration is “vital for patient experience” she added, which is being made more challenging due to the “growing scarcity” of managers.

“What we’re seeing is an absence of the right operational support structures that leaves clinicians plugging gaps in the system that should be filled by skilled administrative and managerial staff,” she continued.

“Government must value NHS managers and the vital role they play in keeping frontline staff focused on patient care, not caught up in paperwork.”

Health secretary Wes Streeting is to deliver a speech to NHS leaders this week at the NHS Providers’ conference in Manchester, after pledging to tackle “failing” managers by denying pay rises last year.

open image in gallery A patient bed on an NHS hospital ward in England (PA) ( PA Wire )

It comes as an All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Emergency Care found that 19 per cent (one in five) patients in hospital were being cared for in corridors.

Dr Ian Higginson, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine that compiled research for the report, said corridor care is “a source of national shame”, adding: “It’s distressing, undignified and it’s putting lives at risk.”

A Department of Health spokesperson said it was important to have “skilled managers in the right roles”.

“We are reforming the NHS to make it fit for the future – attracting, supporting and developing the best talent to boost productivity and divert resources back to the front line,” it said in a statement.

“Our introduction of NHS league tables will also drive up standards, with top-performing trusts rewarded with greater freedoms and investment, and underperforming trusts receiving targeted support.”