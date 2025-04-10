NHS to be given its own postage class in bid to stop missed appointments
Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, announced an agreement between Royal Mail and the NHS
The NHS will soon have its own dedicated postage class, a move the Health Secretary says will prevent patients from "missing appointments" due to delayed mail.
Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, announced an agreement between Royal Mail and the NHS to introduce a new barcode system designed specifically for processing NHS letters. This initiative aims to "ensure patients get their appointment information when they need it," Streeting stated.
A letter to Ofcom, seen by the Telegraph, and co-signed both NHS and Royal Mail leaders, stated that the two organisations had “mutually agreed to the introduction of a new Royal Mail NHS-specific barcode” and outlined how this barcode will separate medical or appointment letters and prioritise them to be dispatched quickly.
The paper reported that this will happen even during periods of national disruption such as strikes, when Royal Mail deliveries are unable to hit their usual standards.
Mr Streeting said: “Too many patients have experienced the frustration of missing appointments because NHS letters arrive too late in the post.
“As we modernise the NHS and upgrade the NHS App, I’m aware that some patients will always prefer letters.
“The important thing is that people have a genuine choice. This agreement will help ensure patients get their appointment information when they need it, however they choose to receive it.”
Professor Sir Stephen Powis, the NHS medical director, said the changes would “help ensure that patients always receive the vital information necessary for them to access NHS services they need, as quickly as possible and even in times of disruption”.