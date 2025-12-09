Wear a mask in public spaces to tackle ‘tidal wave’ of flu, NHS leader says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People experiencing flu or cold symptoms should wear a mask in public places as the UK grapples with a “tidal wave” of illness, an NHS leader has said.

Daniel Elkeles, chief executive of NHS Providers which represents NHS trusts, said the country is seeing a “very nasty strain of flu” that has occurred earlier in the year than normal.

“So children are still at school, it’s warm and wet, so it’s perfect flu-spreading conditions,” he told Times Radio.

“When you were talking about anything like Covid, I think we need to get back into the habit that if you are coughing and sneezing, but you’re not unwell enough to not go to work, then you must wear a mask when you’re in public spaces, including on public transport to stop the chances of you giving your virus to somebody else.

“And we were all very good about infection control during Covid. And we really, really need to get back to that now.”

Asked if he meant people who have “got a cold, they’re snuffling, they are coughing” should wear a mask in the office, Mr Elkeles said: “I think that would be very sensible to all their colleagues, or probably their colleagues would say ‘please go home’.

“But we have really got to worry about the fact that this is a very nasty strain of flu. It spreads very easily. It’s warm and wet out there and people need to be sensible.”

Mr Elkeles said the peak of this flu season could be worse than previous winters, adding: “We really do need people to sit up and listen.

“And actually, we need to have a big debate probably after this flu season about how we prepare the public better for what happens every year.

“So if you haven’t already had your flu vaccine and you’re eligible, please go and take it.”

Downing Street said wearing a mask to prevent the spread of respiratory illness was “something people can consider”.

It comes after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) wrote in a blog last week that “masks continue to be a useful tool in limiting the spread of respiratory viruses in some situations”.

It said: “Wearing a well-fitting mask when unwell can reduce the number of particles containing viruses that are released from the mouth and nose of someone who is infected with a respiratory infection.”

A No 10 spokesman said: “There is long-standing guidance in place for people on a range of measures they can consider taking to help limit the spread of winter bugs if they have flu-like symptoms.

“This is neither new nor an instruction but simply something people can consider when trying to limit the spread of winter respiratory illnesses.

“It’s been a long-standing position. The best defence against flu is the vaccine, which is why we’re ramping up our vaccination efforts this winter with almost 17 million flu jobs already delivered, which is 350,000 more than this time last year.”

Dr Andy Whittamore, clinical lead at the charity Asthma and Lung UK, said people with lung diseases should “consider wearing a face mask in crowded or indoor spaces to reduce their chance of catching flu”.

He added: “Masks can help reduce the chance of inhaling viruses but staying up to date with vaccinations, practising good hand hygiene, and avoiding contact with sick people are the main ways to stay safe.”

Some hospitals in recent days have also urged staff or visitors to wear masks, including in A&E, as they deal with high cases of flu.

Speaking on Sky News, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch was asked about whether people should wear masks.

She said: “I’m still slightly traumatised by all the mask wearing that we had to do during Covid.

“Let’s bring some common sense into this. I personally think that face coverings can be a barrier to social interaction, social cohesion and I do worry about a mask mandate.

“I don’t think the Government should be mandating anything.

“Let’s have some common sense. I think people can make up their own minds. If you are really sick, it should be in bed. It should not be on public transport. I think that’s more of a problem.

“But the truth is, many people are contagious before they realise that they’re even ill. So I’m not sure that it would work.”

Mr Elkeles told Times Radio there was also “the really big challenge” of resident doctors going on strike next week when the NHS is grappling with flu and other illnesses.

He said he agreed with concerns from “really, really senior doctors” in the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges that the strike going ahead could harm patients.

He said: “It’s not too late for resident doctors and the Government to find enough common ground in their conversations to say ‘we are determined to resolve this dispute but the thing that is really, really going to damage the NHS and harm patients is having the strike next week.

“So let’s not have the strike next week and let’s carry on talking and get to a good place where resident doctors and the Government feel like there’s a good solution.”

UKHSA data suggests this year’s vaccine is providing good protection against flu even though a drifted influenza A(H3N2) strain – dubbed super flu – is currently dominating cases in England.

The number of people in hospital with flu in England is at a record level for this time of year.

An average of 1,717 flu patients were in beds in England each day, including 69 in critical care, the most recent data showed.

New NHS data on flu will be released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, some schools have been forced to close temporarily due to high levels of illness.

St Martin’s School in Caerphilly had closed last week after more than 250 pupils and members of staff fell ill, it was reported.

A Government spokesperson said: “This will be a tough winter for our NHS and the latest figures confirm flu cases are at very high levels this year.

“School attendance is critical for children’s life chances, and while it’s clear cases of flu are going to have an impact on attendance levels, we are clear school closures should only happen in extreme circumstances.

“We provide clear guidance to help parents know exactly when to keep children home, and to help schools both manage children’s wellbeing and keep disruption to a minimum.”