NHS reminder to 7.5m people as Covid-19 jab booking system opens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around 7.5 million people in England are to be asked to book their spring Covid-19 jab.

NHS England said the national booking system for the vaccination campaign opened on Tuesday.

Eligible people will be able to get their jabs between April and mid-June.

People over the age of 75, residents in care homes for older adults and those with weakened immune systems will be eligible for the jab.

Officials said the virus continues to circulate and can be “highly dangerous” to these groups.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director, said: “The latest weekly NHS statistics show there are still more than 1,000 people in hospital with Covid each day, showing that this continues to be a serious illness, particularly for older people and those with weakened immune systems.

“Previous immunity – either from having the virus or from a previous vaccination – can wane over time, so it is vital that those who are at higher risk top up their protection – with new evidence showing those who have received a Covid jab are 40% less likely to be admitted to hospital with the virus in the following two months.

“This spring, the NHS is offering the Covid-19 vaccine to protect those that are at highest risk of getting seriously unwell if they catch the virus – so if you are aged 75 or over, in a care home for older adults, or if you or your child have a weakened immune system, please do make an appointment for your vaccine as soon as possible.

“We are contacting everyone who is eligible for the jab via text, email, NHS app messages or letters, but you don’t need to wait for an invite to book – just visit the NHS website, use the NHS app or call 119 now to book your appointment.”