Radio DJ Chris Stark reveals he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Capital Breakfast presenter Chris Stark has revealed he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The 38-year-old, who previously worked as a co-host on Scott Mills’ BBC Radio 1 show until 2022, urged men to check themselves while announcing the news in a post on Instagram.

Stark, who has since had the disease treated, said: “Around a couple of months ago, after a routine trip to my local doctors, I found out I have testicular cancer.

“The reason I want to share this is that I feel like an idiot that I didn’t spot this sooner.

“And although I’m effectively cured and it was caught early, my hope is any bloke reading this will perhaps think to check themselves today, or go to a doctor if not sure about any possible symptoms.

“I had surgery pretty quickly and have been off the radio/podcasts the last couple of weeks having chemotherapy to best prevent anything from coming back.

“Caught early, this cancer is so so treatable. It is most common in men aged 18-49.

“I also think it’s a tricky subject matter to talk about, but I’m willing to put my now one ball on the line here if it helps make that conversation less tricky for guys, encourages someone to check themselves and potentially saves a life.”

Stark, who co-hosts the breakfast show with Jordan North and Sian Welby, went on to thank his “incredible family” saying they had “stood by me and encouraged me to share what’s happened”.

He continued: “I also want to thank my brilliant friends and work colleagues for supporting me and my family.

“And of course, a huge thank you to the incredible doctors, nurses and hospital staff I’ve encountered, especially concerning cancer care.

“I also want to take a moment to send my thoughts to anyone affected by cancer. Check your balls.”

The presenter, who is also a host on That Peter Crouch Podcast, concluded by saying he was “excited” to return to his radio show on Tuesday.

Following the post, stars including co-hosts Welby and North, BBC Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills, and former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Melvin Odoom offered their support.

North said: “We love you so much mate and can’t wait to have you back on the show with us tomorrow.

“Big love my friend I’m so proud of you.”

Welby added: “Unreal bravery from you Chris. I’ve never known anyone handle a situation with such class and determination. Can’t wait to have you back with us tomorrow.”

Mills said: “So, so amazing that you’ve shared this. Always here for you.”

The NHS says that while the condition is most common in men aged between 15 to 49, it can affect anyone who has testicles.

It says that how serious testicular cancer is depends on the type of cancer, how big it is and if it has spread.

The main symptoms of testicular cancer include a lump or swelling in the testicles, testicles getting bigger, and pain in the testicles or scrotum.