Once-a-day tablet for bladder cancer to be rolled out on NHS

The first targeted treatment for the most common form of bladder cancer has been given the green light for NHS use.

The recommendation on erdafitinib by the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (Nice) is expected to benefit hundreds of people in England.

The drug, also known as Balversa and made by Johnson & Johnson, is taken as a once-a-day tablet and works by blocking certain proteins to slow down or stop the growth of cancer cells.

It has been recommended by Nice to adults with metastatic or unresectable FGFR-altered urothelial cancer who have previously received at least one line of immunotherapy that block the interaction between certain proteins.

It is estimated around 420 patients will benefit.

According to the NHS, about 10,000 people are diagnosed with bladder cancer every year.

Urothelial cancer develops in the cells that form the inner lining of the bladder, urethra, ureter, or renal pelvis, the hollow part in the middle of each kidney.

It accounts for about 90% of all bladder cancers, according to Nice.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at Nice, said: “I am pleased we have been able to recommend this effective, targeted treatment option which will make a significant difference to people’s lives.

“There are limited treatment options for this devastating and debilitating disease, which in many cases responds poorly to immunotherapies, so I’m sure today’s guidance will be welcomed by patients.

“One of the benefits of this drug is it can be taken in the comfort of the patients’ own home rather than having to travel to hospital to receive the treatment.”

Jeannie Rigby, chief executive of the charity Action Bladder Cancer UK, welcomed the Nice decision.

“There are very few treatments available for bladder cancer in general, and particularly for people with advanced disease,” she said.

“It’s time that bladder cancer patients had some kind of new treatment available – we hope this is just the start of new hope for those with bladder cancer and their families.”