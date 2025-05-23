NHS to open more ‘mental health A&Es’ to relieve pressure on hospitals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NHS will open more mental health crisis centres across England in a bid to keep those patients out of “crowded A&Es”, the head of NHS England has said.

The new service, staffed by specialist doctors and nurses, will be open to patients who present symptoms of a mental health crisis, such as suicidal thoughts or psychosis, The Times reported.

Ten NHS trusts have already launched separate units for mental health emergencies, some on the sites of existing A&Es, which are open to walk-in patients are well as those referred to the service by GPs and police.

The scheme is expected to be expanded nationally to dozens of locations as part of a 10-year NHS plan to be published this summer by the Labour government, according to the newspaper.

Sir Jim Mackey, the chief executive of NHS England, told the paper: “Crowded A&Es are not designed to treat people in mental health crisis.

“We need to do better, which is why we are pioneering a new model of care where patients get the right support in the right setting.

“As well as relieving pressure on our busy A&Es, mental health crisis assessment centres can speed up access to appropriate care, offering people the help they need much sooner so they can stay out of hospital.”

Patients attending emergency services with mental health symptoms are twice as likely to wait 12 hours or more than other patients, a 2022 report from The Royal College of Emergency Medicine found.

The new mental health units will seek to reduce the waiting time for mental health patients and avoid the overcrowding of A&E departments amid a “corridor care” crisis and pressure on other emergency services, including police.

In November 2023, the Metropolitan Police, the country’s largest force, announced its officers would not attend mental health call-outs where a healthcare professional is more appropriate.

Claire Murdoch, the NHS national director for mental health, told the newspaper: “I would certainly hope to see these mental health A&Es across the country over the next decade.”