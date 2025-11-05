Many seek health advice from AI chatbots and social media – poll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Patient leaders have called on the NHS to become “more visible” on online platforms after a new poll revealed how many people turn to social media and AI chatbots for health advice.

The new survey revealed that 9% of men and 7% of women in England use AI chatbots for health advice and information.

The poll, conducted on behalf of patient champion Healthwatch England, found that around one in five are using social media for health information.

Healthwatch called on the NHS to “become more visible” on online platforms that people engage with each day.

And it highlighted how AI can offer efficiency and 24/7 access for patients, but warned that the “line between helpful health advice and dangerous misinformation is becoming increasingly blurred”.

The survey, conducted by Savanta on 3,575 men and 3,832 women aged 18 and over in England, found 21% of women and 18% of men use social media platforms including TikTok, Instagram and YouTube to get information and advice on their health.

William Pett, head of policy and research at Healthwatch England, said: “AI brings a range of opportunities to healthcare, such as providing more personalised advice, diagnoses, and treatment plans.

“The efficiency and 24/7 access to information that AI offers are significant benefits, especially for people who struggle to access the NHS when they need it.

“However, serious concerns remain that the line between helpful health advice and dangerous misinformation is becoming increasingly blurred. For people who are already hesitant to seek formal healthcare, this poses a serious risk.”

He added: “Although our research shows that the NHS remains the most popular source of healthcare, it must become more visible, responsive and relatable in the digital spaces that people use every day.

“In doing so, it can turn a growing online risk into an opportunity to improve people’s health and wellbeing.

“Health services should communicate more effectively online, using the platforms and formats that are the most engaging.

“The Government should invest in tools that help people critically assess digital information so that they can navigate AI and social media safely.”