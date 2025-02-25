Health Secretary insists he did not ask NHS boss to leave her job

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Health Secretary has insisted he did not ask NHS boss Amanda Pritchard to leave her job.

Wes Streeting said he has “so much respect and time” for Ms Pritchard, who announced on Tuesday that she will leave her role as NHS chief executive at the end of March.

Ms Pritchard has come in for criticism from MPs in recent months, and has been accused of giving lengthy and “diffuse” answers to their questions.

Speaking at an event at Apple’s headquarters in London, Mr Streeting referred to the Covid pandemic, saying: “Firstly, I’ve loved working with Amanda Pritchard for nearly eight months now, since I became Health and Social Care Secretary – she’s given me wise counsel, she has led the NHS from the front, and not just since we’ve been working together, but actually over the last more than half a decade now, including leading the country out of the worst health emergency in modern times.

“So she leaves with my heartfelt thanks and the Prime Minister’s thanks for the service that she’s given.”

Asked whether he asked her to step down, he replied: “No, I have so much respect and time for Amanda Pritchard.”

He added: “As we lead the NHS into a new era, I can well understand and support why she’s chosen this moment to step back to make way for new leadership, and that’s the leadership that Jim Mackey will help us transition to as we lead the NHS into what will be a new era, because we’re not just getting the NHS back on its feet and recovering from the worst crisis in its history, you’ve also got to make sure it’s fit for the future.

“And I can well understand why, having done the job, one of the toughest jobs in public service, for more than half a decade, Amanda Pritchard is looking to new challenges.”

Earlier, Ms Pritchard said it had been “an enormous privilege to lead the NHS in England through what has undoubtedly been the most difficult period in its history”.

NHS England said that, having discussed everything with Mr Streeting in recent months – and now that the NHS has “turned a corner” – Ms Pritchard has “decided now is the right time to stand down”.

In a letter to staff, Ms Pritchard said: “We have put in place the foundations for a closer working relationship with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over recent months but I agree with the Secretary of State that radical reform of the size and functions of NHS England and the DHSC is now needed to best support local NHS systems and providers to deliver for patients and drive the Government’s reform priorities, which I share.

“I believe that the step change now required would be best served by new leadership in NHS England.”

It comes after 2,000 job cuts were announced at NHS England and reports the Government is intending to tighten Whitehall control of the NHS.

Sir Jim Mackey, who is the national director of elective recovery for the health service, will be taking over as interim NHS chief executive.

Earlier this month, MPs on the Health and Social Care Committee said they were disappointed and frustrated by the “lengthy and diffuse answers” given by Ms Pritchard and other officials to their questions on the future of the health service.

And in January, MPs on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said NHS England leaders and Department of Health officials were complacent and “out of ideas” when it came to transforming the health service for patients.

The PAC said that, while the Government’s ambition for the NHS represents a “golden opportunity”, NHS England and the Department of Health were not ready to prioritise the shifts needed, instead arguing they were “difficult” and should take place slowly.

Last week, Ms Pritchard admitted “we’re not all brilliant performers at committee hearings” as she was challenged on the issue.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, she was asked whether she was the right person to lead the health service.

Ms Pritchard said: “We are far from complacent. I mean, particularly they were talking to us about productivity, and spending public money wisely is an absolute priority for us…

“Equally, I think I’ll be honest enough to say we’re not all brilliant performers at committee hearings, but it’s absolutely right that we are scrutinised by Parliament.”

Ms Pritchard became head of the health service in 2021 – the first time the post was held by a woman – after previously being its chief operating officer.

She began her NHS career as a graduate management trainee in 1997 after studying at Oxford University and has held a variety of other NHS management positions.

Before joining NHS England in 2019, she served as chief executive of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London.

She was also deputy chief executive at Chelsea and Westminster NHS Foundation Trust.

Ms Pritchard, who is married with three children, studied modern history at St Anne’s College, Oxford.

In a statement on Tuesday, she said: “I am immensely proud of the NHS response to Covid-19, and how we have delivered steady recovery from the inevitable impacts of the pandemic – with performance in urgent and emergency care, elective and cancer all improving over the past two years, while NHS teams delivered record levels of activity in primary care, community and mental health services, meaning millions more appointments for patients.

“We always knew the recovery period after a once-in-a-century pandemic was going to be incredibly challenging, and whilst the timeliness and experience of care is still not good enough for too many people, the NHS has achieved a great deal in the face of historic pressure thanks to a relentless focus on innovation and reform.”

She added: “While it has been a hugely difficult decision for me to stand down, I believe now is the right time – with the NHS making continued progress in our recovery, and with the foundations firmly in place to deliver the 10 Year Health Plan.

“The NHS is full of extraordinary people, who do extraordinary things every day for patients.

“The achievements I have listed above, and many more, are theirs – and I am confident they will continue to achieve incredible things for patients now, and into the future.”

Mr Streeting said earlier that Ms Pritchard had “led with integrity and unwavering commitment”.

He added: “The start of the next financial year and the publication of the 10 Year Plan for Health will be pivotal moments on the road to reform.

“We will also require a new relationship between the Department for Health and Social Care and NHS England.”

The interim chief executive of NHS Providers, Saffron Cordery, said: “Amanda has been an inspirational leader.

“She has embodied the values of the NHS, acting on her genuine passion to ensure high-quality care for NHS patients.”